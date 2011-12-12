Thread: Advice on Streaming Radio broadcast

Any advice on a Streaming Radio Broadcast...(Hudson and Morrison preferred)...would be appreciated. I'm working out of town and will find a Sports Bar for beverages but would like to hear the call.
Thanks
Go Zags!!!
Zagnut 2012
Any advice on a Streaming Radio Broadcast...(Hudson and Morrison preferred)...would be appreciated. I'm working out of town and will find a Sports Bar for beverages but would like to hear the call.
Thanks
Go Zags!!!
Zagnut 2012
On my phone I use the TuneIn Radio app. Once the app is open look for Gonzaga Basketball provided by Learfield IMG.
The pre-game starts an hour before the tv coverage starts.
.
.
.
"thnk god for few" jazzdelmar(12/12/11 12:50pm)
.
"When most of us couldn't buy a basket. Where do we get off anyway?!" siliconzag (11/17/06 5:45:41 pm)
.
I am monitoring the price of a donut
.