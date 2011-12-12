Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Advice on Streaming Radio broadcast

    Any advice on a Streaming Radio Broadcast...(Hudson and Morrison preferred)...would be appreciated. I'm working out of town and will find a Sports Bar for beverages but would like to hear the call.

    Thanks

    Go Zags!!!

    Zagnut 2012
    On my phone I use the TuneIn Radio app. Once the app is open look for Gonzaga Basketball provided by Learfield IMG.

    The pre-game starts an hour before the tv coverage starts.
