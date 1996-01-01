TV: ESPN

Gonzaga Athletics One Page Preview: https://gozags.com/news/2020/3/7/men...francisco.aspx

RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx
Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM: 84

LIVE STATS http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broad...340&confid=wcc