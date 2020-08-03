Thread: Other Games: Sunday - 03. 08. 2020

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Other Games: Sunday - 03. 08. 2020

    Other Games: Sunday - 03. 08. 2020

    #25 Michigan @ #9 Maryland . 9:00 . FOX
    Memphis @ #21 Houston . 9:00 . CBS
    Nebraska @ Minnesota . 10:00 . BTN
    #19 Ohio State @ #16 Michigan State . 1:30 . CBS
    #18 Iowa @ #23 Illinois . 4:00 . BTN

    Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00308/group/50
    Default

    playing at noon on the road the day after daylight savings switches could be tough for Michigan... and that Memphis-Houston game is at 11 local??
