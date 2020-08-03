Thread: Other Games: Sunday - 03. 08. 2020

-
Other Games: Sunday - 03. 08. 2020
#25 Michigan @ #9 Maryland . 9:00 . FOX
Memphis @ #21 Houston . 9:00 . CBS
Nebraska @ Minnesota . 10:00 . BTN
#19 Ohio State @ #16 Michigan State . 1:30 . CBS
#18 Iowa @ #23 Illinois . 4:00 . BTN
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00308/group/50
-
playing at noon on the road the day after daylight savings switches could be tough for Michigan... and that Memphis-Houston game is at 11 local??
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules