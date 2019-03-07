-
A year to the date!
Robin Scates
March 7, 2019 at 11:17 AM ·
Its that time of year again and wouldn't you know it my blood pressure is up just like last year and the year before and its the Zags and this sites fault......info overload...its always the same now its Vegas,the Dance,Tillies ankle foot! No.1,to much time off,has Petro got it or not? a possible flu epidemic!!
My Doc has told me many times Rob relax, avoid stressful situations and I tell him "But Doc its the Zags and its March" he is from Pakistan and they don't play much BB... See More
Rob
