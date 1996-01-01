Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: When Mark Few retires...

  1. Yesterday, 10:37 PM #1
    Malastein
    Malastein
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,008

    Default When Mark Few retires...

    Who will take the place of Tommy as coach in waiting? Will it be immediate or take time to develop? Also, will Tommy succeed?
  2. Yesterday, 10:56 PM #2
    kdaleb
    kdaleb
    kdaleb
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Vancouver, WA
    Posts
    56,677

    Default

    I'm sure Tommy will do great. But for all the talk that Tommy is the key to recruiting, Coach Few is clearly a (the?) vital cog in the program. So grateful for all that he's given to the Gonzaga community... I'm in no rush for Tommy to move one seat over.
  3. Yesterday, 11:54 PM #3
    MDABE80
    MDABE80
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,213

    Default

    Sometimes ya just got to wonder...…...what's in peoples' heads...….
