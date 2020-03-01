Thread: WCC Tourney Media Coverage Thread

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    Default WCC Tourney Media Coverage Thread

    Thought I'd start a thread so people can post links to articles they find.

    Starting off with the Spokesman-Review 2020 Preview of the WCC tournament. Lots of different articles for both the men and women at this link.
    Thanks Rad!

    Kind of related to the tourney, at least the league. In addition to Few being a finalist, so is Pope: BYUs Mark Pope named semifinalist for national Coach of the Year award


    Portland Pilots mens basketball season ends with WCC tournament loss to Santa Clara Terry is now 3792 (.287) at Portland.
    Thanks, SWZag!
    The other finalists are Mark Few (Gonzaga), John Calipari (Kentucky), Patrick Chambers (Penn State), Scott Drew (Baylor), Brian Dutcher (San Diego State), Anthony Grant (Dayton), Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Greg McDermott (Creighton) and Bruce Pearl (Auburn).

    Few is looking to win his second Naismith Coach of the Year Award in four years (2017).
