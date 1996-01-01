Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: BYU w/clear path to S16

    jazzdelmar
    Default BYU w/clear path to S16

    The latest "Joe" offers BYU a clear path to S16.

    http://www.espn.com/mens-college-bas...l/bracketology
    Default

    Don't underestimate Wisconsin.
    CarolinaZagFan
    Default

    I see a clear path to the S16 for Stephen F’in Austin. New bracket looks really tough for the Zags. I had WVU as a Final 4 team a few weeks ago now we could possibly see them in the second round??
    "There is always some kid who may be seeing me for the first time. I owe him my best."--Joe DiMaggio
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CarolinaZagFan View Post
    I see a clear path to the S16 for Stephen F’in Austin. New bracket looks really tough for the Zags. I had WVU as a Final 4 team a few weeks ago now we could possibly see them in the second round??
    Hopefully WVU will not figure out where they left their offense.
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    east tennesee will be tough game for BYU

    us getting WVU does not bother me at all they are not the old fulll court pressing team they once were nand their offensive aligns with our defensive nstrengths
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
