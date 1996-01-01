Baseball Hosts CSUN in First Home Series Friday

CSUN - RHP Blake Sodersten (2-1, 4.76 ERA) vs. GU - LHP Mac Lardner (0-2, 2.41 ERA)CSUN - RHP Blaine Traxel (2-0, 3.32 ERA) vs. GU - RHP Alek Jacob (1-1, 3.38 ERA)CSUN - RHP Gavin Lizik (1-0, 3.97 ERA) vs. GU - RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (0-2, 6.08 ERA)CSUN - TBA vs. GU - TBA- Gonzaga is 14-2 all-time under Mark Machtolf in home openers, including 14 wins in a row after dropping thefirst two of his head coaching career.- Last season, GU took a 5-4 win over Washington in its home opener.- GU is 7-1 when starting the home schedule with a non-conference matchup under Machtolf.- Gonzaga went 1-2 in a three-game set in Mobile, Ala., winning the middle game against South Alabama.- In the win, GU scored 13 runs, including nine in the final two innings, after erasing a 3-1 deficit for a 13-3 win.- Eight Zags had multiple hits in the win, led by a 3-for-5, 3-run, 2-RBI performance from Ernie Yake.- Gonzaga DH Tyler Rando has impressed in his first month in a Zag uniform, reaching base safely in all 11 games thus far and leading the team in hitting with 13 hits and a .333 batting average.- The Mission College transfer also has drawn a team-best six walks and has a team-leading .417 on-base pct.- Rando, a right-handed batter, is hitting .419 off right-handed pitchers so far this season.- As a team, Gonzaga .296 in its three-game series at South Alabama with five players hitting . 333 or better.- 1B/OF Ryan Sullivan hit .417 for the series (5-for-12) with three doubles, four runs scored and three RBI.- Ernie Yake and Stephen Lund each hit their first home runs of the year. For Yake, it came off the first pitch of the game in GU's win, and for Lund, the homer was the first of the redshirt freshman's career.- Tyler Rando hit .400 and drew four walks for the series, while Brett Harris, Josh Bristyan and Yake all hit .333.- Gonzaga's Ernie Yake has been the team's best with runners in scoring position, hitting .500 (4-for-8) on the year.- Brett Harris is 4-for-11 (.364) and Ryan Sullivan has been solid at 5-for-15 (.333) with RISP.- Redshirt freshman Alex Shanks has also taken advantage of his opportunities, going 2-for-5 (.400) with RISP.- For the series at South Alabama, GU's pitching staff had 32 strikeouts in 25.1 innings, putting them at 102 Ks in 92.1 IP for the season, a ratio of 10 Ks per nine innings.- Redshirt junior Alek Jacob had 11 strikeouts in 6.1 innings against USA, while senior Mac Lardner had 10 Ks in 7.2 innings in his start over the weekend. Lardner leads the team with 25 Ks, while Jacob has 23.- Freshman phenom Gabriel Hughes has also been impressive on the mound with 10 Ks in his 9.2 innings of relief, including a save with three K's in 2.2 innings of GU's win at South Alabama.- Hughes is holding opposing hitters to 3-for-29 (.103) on the season and has yet to allow a run.- Freshman Trystan Vrieling has pitched 5.2 innings out of the pen and allowed just one run on the season while holding opposing hitters to a .158 batting average.- Newcomer Alec Gomez has thrown 7.2 innings out of the pen with a 3.52 ERA and 8 Ks on the year, while holding opposing hitters to a .233 batting average...