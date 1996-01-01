-
March Madness
Conference tourneys usually provide some surprises. ACC Tourney has been strange, Notre Dame ended their poor season w/ a loss to a truly awful Pitt team.
Cal just beat Arizona St. moments ago in the first game of the Pac 12 Tourney. Bears suddenly on a roll, beating both of the Arizona schools back to back games. Playing Arizona again next, this will be 4 straight for them against UA/ASU.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules