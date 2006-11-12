Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: How to watch - WCC Tourney early round?

  1. Today, 10:31 AM #1
    Zagquette
    Zagquette is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    186

    Default How to watch - WCC Tourney early round?

    Not sure if this has been posted. Is there a reliable way to stream the games tonight?

    It looks like a lot of channels, but not sure what will be geoblocked or streamed.

    Thanks in advance.

    Mike
    No sense in playing an in-state rival if you have to eat lopsided defeats. It's just like the great Athenian orator and statesman Demosthenes once said -- and I'm paraphrasing -- it's better to be called a chicken and not lose to Gonzaga than to be called brave and get blasted.

    - Parrish, CBS Sportsline 12/11/2006
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:52 AM #2
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,333

    Default

    They are being televised by BYU TV if that is available to you, Mike.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules