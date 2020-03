Ken Dothee, Class of '67, passed away last week, at home. He had been ill most of this last year, and, like everything he did, he put up a great fight to savor life to the end. He will be missed by the Gael basketball family, and the entire Gael alumni body. Ken's "handle" was "Mountjoy 7". He was an occasional poster on the GUB, and a regular attendee at the WCC tournament in Las Vegas.May he Rest in Peace.