Thread: Who's Dancing ? - 2020

  Today, 03:27 PM #1
    Akzag
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,361

    Who's Dancing ? - 2020

    Unlike those other threads, this is for the auto-qualifiers, the winners of each of the 32 conference tournaments. Dates listed are of each title game. Updates will be added as the precincts report in ....
    So many brackets, so little time.
  Today, 03:36 PM #2
    Akzag
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,361

    Default

    1 - America East
    2 - American Athletic
    3 - Atlantic 10
    4 - Atlantic Coast
    5 - Atlantic Sun
    6 - Big 12
    7 - Big East
    8 - Big Sky
    9 - Big South
    10 - Big Ten
    11 - Big West
    12 - Colonial
    13 - Conference USA
    14 - Horizon
    15 - Ivy
    16 - MAAC
    17 - MEAC
    18 - Mid-American
    19 - Missouri Valley
    20 - Mountain West
    21 - Northeast
    22 - Ohio Valley
    23 - Pac- 12
    24 - Patriot
    25 - SEC
    26 - Southern
    27 - Southland
    28 - SWAC
    29 - Summit
    30 - Sun Belt
    31 - West Coast
    32 - WAC
    So many brackets, so little time.
  Today, 03:45 PM #3
    Akzag
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,361

    Default

    1 - America East - 3/14
    2 - American Athletic - 3/15
    3 - Atlantic 10 - 3/15
    4 - Atlantic Coast - 3/14
    5 - Atlantic Sun - 3/8
    6 - Big 12 - 3/14
    7 - Big East - 3/14
    8 - Big Sky - 3/14
    9 - Big South - 3/8
    10 - Big Ten - 3/15
    11 - Big West - 3/14
    12 - Colonial - 3/10
    13 - Conference USA - 3/14
    14 - Horizon - 3/10
    15 - Ivy - 3/15
    16 - MAAC - 3/14
    17 - MEAC - 3/14
    18 - Mid-American - 3/14
    19 - Missouri Valley - 3/8
    20 - Mountain West - 3/7
    21 - Northeast - 3/10
    22 - Ohio Valley - 3/7
    23 - Pac- 12 - 3/14
    24 - Patriot - 3/11
    25 - SEC - 3/15
    26 - Southern - 3/9
    27 - Southland - 3/14
    28 - SWAC - 3/14
    29 - Summit - 3/10
    30 - Sun Belt - 3/15
    31 - West Coast - 3/10
    32 - WAC - 3/14
    So many brackets, so little time.
