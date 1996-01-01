Thread: Who's Dancing ? - 2020

Unlike those other threads, this is for the auto-qualifiers, the winners of each of the 32 conference tournaments. Dates listed are of each title game. Updates will be added as the precincts report in ....
So many brackets, so little time.
1 - America East - 3/14
2 - American Athletic - 3/15
3 - Atlantic 10 - 3/15
4 - Atlantic Coast - 3/14
5 - Atlantic Sun - 3/8
6 - Big 12 - 3/14
7 - Big East - 3/14
8 - Big Sky - 3/14
9 - Big South - 3/8
10 - Big Ten - 3/15
11 - Big West - 3/14
12 - Colonial - 3/10
13 - Conference USA - 3/14
14 - Horizon - 3/10
15 - Ivy - 3/15
16 - MAAC - 3/14
17 - MEAC - 3/14
18 - Mid-American - 3/14
19 - Missouri Valley - 3/8
20 - Mountain West - 3/7
21 - Northeast - 3/10
22 - Ohio Valley - 3/7
23 - Pac- 12 - 3/14
24 - Patriot - 3/11
25 - SEC - 3/15
26 - Southern - 3/9
27 - Southland - 3/14
28 - SWAC - 3/14
29 - Summit - 3/10
30 - Sun Belt - 3/15
31 - West Coast - 3/10
32 - WAC - 3/14
