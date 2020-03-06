Thread: Spokane Regional ( COVID-19 Related )

In the end, the NCAA will have to weigh risks. While del Rio said he and his fellow panel members would provide recommendations based solely on public health, the NCAA will have to make final decisions.“For me, it’s a public-health decision,” del Rio said. “What I will tell the NCAA is based on public health. For them, it’s going to be also a business decision. It has to be.”The unpredictability of the coronavirus makes forecasting the NCAA’s decisions impossible. In Italy, all soccer league games for the next 60 days will be played in empty stadiums. Del Rio would not expect the NCAA tournament to be played under those conditions. But he would not have expected Italy to look that way, either.“If the tournament was today — except for places like Spokane or Washington, where you may have some questions — I would say: ‘Go on. There’s no concern,’ ” del Rio said. “But will that change? It may. I would have never predicted we’d be where we are with Italy. And yet we are. Nobody a month ago would have in their wildest dreams said, ‘Italy is going to be a disaster.’