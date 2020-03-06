Thread: Spokane Regional ( COVID-19 Related )

This is correct but we currently don’t have a vaccine for this yet correct? I wonder if we did have a vaccine or cornonavirus shot for it if it would take those numbers down drastically - potentially down to the normal flu level.
Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan
Be careful with numbers. If the 1-2% mortality rate is correct, if the same number of people got it that got the flu so far this flu season, we'd be talking about 300K+ dead. Bad flu years kills about 80K... if it was similar to those... we'd be talking 1.6 million dead.
Not saying there is need to panic. Just saying using end numbers without thinking about the starting number and actual mortality rates.
Just an idea without any real evidence to support or detract from the argument
