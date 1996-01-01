Thread: Fortier Semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

WBB: Fortier Named Semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

– Gonzaga women's basketball head coach Lisa Fortier has been named a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year Award, as announced Wednesday morning by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.Gonzaga captured its 16th West Coast Conference regular-season title this season with a program- and conference-record tying 17-1 record and is poised for its 11th NCAA tournament appearance in the last 12 seasons. In the second reveal of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee Top-16 reveal on Monday, the Zags were projected to host the First and Second Rounds of the 2020 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship as a No. 3 seed, which would be the highest seed in program history.Adia Barnes Arizona Pac-12Nell Fortner Georgia Tech ACCKelly Graves Oregon Pac-12Joe McKeown Northwestern Big TenWes Moore North Carolina State ACCKim Mulkey Baylor Big 12Dawn Plitzuweit South Dakota Summit LeagueDawn Staley South Carolina SECJeff Walz Louisville ACC