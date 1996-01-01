Thread: BYU moves into top ten in Kenpom rankings.

Ya! It's true. It's pretty cool to see them in the top ten. And St Mary's coming in at 35 which is also really good and indicates to me they will be in the NCAA Tournament. This is really good for our conference, and should help recruiting. I hope BYU can continue to build teams that make the top 30 in Kenpom. The WCC has really been a very good league this year, and BYU is really a dangerous team. Any team in the top 10 is. I anticipate that they will go go up on Lunardi's Bracketology. Right now they are a 6 seed. They could rise t a 4 or 5 in the West which would put them in Gonzaga's pod. Wow!!!
Go Zags!!!