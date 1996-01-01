Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: BYU moves into top ten in Kenpom rankings.

  1. Today, 08:18 AM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Ya! It's true. It's pretty cool to see them in the top ten. And St Mary's coming in at 35 which is also really good and indicates to me they will be in the NCAA Tournament. This is really good for our conference, and should help recruiting. I hope BYU can continue to build teams that make the top 30 in Kenpom. The WCC has really been a very good league this year, and BYU is really a dangerous team. Any team in the top 10 is. I anticipate that they will go go up on Lunardi's Bracketology. Right now they are a 6 seed. They could rise t a 4 or 5 in the West which would put them in Gonzaga's pod. Wow!!!

    Go Zags!!!
  2. Today, 08:38 AM #2
    zagzilla
    Slightly OT but I read this AM in the Seattle Times that UW has a current NET ranking of 70. For our true road win to stay Quad 1, we need them not to drop below 75. Root for UW to win a few games in the Pac12 tourney. I know it hurts but it's for the good of the Zags :-)

    ZZ
  3. Today, 08:40 AM #3
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    As much as I dislike BYU because of their cheap shot tough guys attitude, I hope they are in WCC tourney championship game vs Zags. Rubber match. Playing for hardware and school pride. The intensity of this game would be great prep for both teams as they prepare for March Madness stage.
  4. Today, 08:54 AM #4
    CdAZagFan
    Agreed.... But I would rather not play them again in the Big Dance.
  5. Today, 08:54 AM #5
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    St. Mary's NET has moved to 29, making last week's win in the Kennel another Q1 victory for the Zags.

  6. Today, 08:58 AM #6
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    I like the Zags in a rematch. I have to think that they will be ready for a dogfight this time. BYU hit a lot of shots. I think the Zags’ defense couldn’t have been worse on multiple rotations that game, and the timing of the double teams was terrible (the least effective efforts in years; I think they made one double team that actually worked all game). Roll players tend to play better at home. Kispert likely won’t have such and off night, either. A lot of stars aligned in the last game for BYU on both sides of the ball —— not least of which was Haws immunity to a foul call (he could have easily been on the bench with foul trouble in the first half, or ejected from the game after that shove in the back).

    But yeah, BYU has an exceptionally good offense and if they are allowed to defend with contact they will be a tough out in the WCC or NCAA tournament.
  7. Today, 08:59 AM #7
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    Me, too. It’s just too much.
  8. Today, 10:00 AM #8
    sullyzag66
    Im pretty sure the committee keeps teams in the same conference in separate regions so would not likely see BYU early.
