Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Other Games: Wednesday - 03. 04. 20

  1. Today, 02:27 PM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    47,125

    Default Other Games: Wednesday - 03. 04. 20

    11 days until Selection Sunday. . .


    Xavier @ Providence . 3:30 . FS1

    4:00pm

    Texas A&M @ #17 Auburn . ESPN2
    Florida @ Georgia . ESPNU
    LSU @ Arkansas . SECN
    Minn @ Indiana . BTN
    St. John's @ Butler . CBSSN

    TCU @ #1 Kansas . 5:00 . ESPN+
    Georgetown @ #11 Creighton . 5:00 . FOXSN / ROOT
    #14 Villanova @ #8 Seton Hall . 5:30. FS1

    6:00pm

    #3 Dayton @ Rhode Island . CBSSN
    #7 Florida State @ Notre Dame . ESPN2
    #22 Virginia @ Miami . ACCN
    Northwestern @ #24 Wisconsin . BTN

    Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00304/group/50

    Note: On hiatus Thursday 3/5 through Tuesday 3/10; daily OG schedules unlikely.
    Last edited by RenoZag; Today at 03:30 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules