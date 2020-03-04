Thread: Other Games: Wednesday - 03. 04. 20

-
Other Games: Wednesday - 03. 04. 20
11 days until Selection Sunday. . .
Xavier @ Providence . 3:30 . FS1
4:00pm
Texas A&M @ #17 Auburn . ESPN2
Florida @ Georgia . ESPNU
LSU @ Arkansas . SECN
Minn @ Indiana . BTN
St. John's @ Butler . CBSSN
TCU @ #1 Kansas . 5:00 . ESPN+
Georgetown @ #11 Creighton . 5:00 . FOXSN / ROOT
#14 Villanova @ #8 Seton Hall . 5:30. FS1
6:00pm
#3 Dayton @ Rhode Island . CBSSN
#7 Florida State @ Notre Dame . ESPN2
#22 Virginia @ Miami . ACCN
Northwestern @ #24 Wisconsin . BTN
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00304/group/50
Note: On hiatus Thursday 3/5 through Tuesday 3/10; daily OG schedules unlikely.
Last edited by RenoZag; Today at 03:30 PM.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules