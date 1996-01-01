Thread: Few not included in list of today's top paid coaches

Quit social media. You'll be better for it.
Few is an amazing bargain. He could have left for bigger pay days any number of times over these last two decades. He hasn't. We are blessed.
GO ZAGS!!!
as a Private university, i don't think we're obligated to disclose?
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003
https://sports.usatoday.com/ncaa/sal...ketball/coach/
Few is #60 based on compensation for 2020 at $1,779,635
not listed among top 25 coaches,
and I thought, at first, in coaching skill or talent.
In a poll like that, whether sports writers or coaches, I suspect he would be in top 25.
come to realize this chart sticks to salaries only
Headline writer should be reprimanded
If I remember right, it was decided that rather than pay Few more, the assistants would be paid better. But I do no remember where I heard that
Coaching salaries make the news every March. WSJ, USAToday, and other outlets will run feature stories with lists of names and numbers. Coaches at public colleges and universities are pretty easy to suss out as their paid salary is a matter of public record.
Their side deals ( TV, Shoe Contracts, Attire sales ) are harder to track down . FWIW: Bill Self gets the revenue from apparel sales during the off-season month prep basketball campers invade KU.
Here's a link that provides the results of using the search term "coaches salaries" in BZ's Field House:
http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...archid=9434156
Three pages worth of threads, dating to 2007.
Speculating and commenting on coaching salaries in March, like The Masters in April, is a tradition unlike any other,