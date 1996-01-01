Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Few not included in list of today's top paid coaches

  Yesterday, 05:43 PM
    tinfoilzag
    Default Few not included in list of today's top paid coaches

    https://www.thestreet.com/lifestyle/...HOO&yptr=yahoo
    Quit social media. You'll be better for it.
  Yesterday, 05:47 PM
    Sarenyon
    Default

    Few is an amazing bargain. He could have left for bigger pay days any number of times over these last two decades. He hasn't. We are blessed.
    GO ZAGS!!!
  Yesterday, 05:47 PM
    krozman
    Default

    as a Private university, i don't think we're obligated to disclose?
  Yesterday, 05:54 PM
    tinfoilzag
    Default

    https://sports.usatoday.com/ncaa/sal...ketball/coach/

    Few is #60 based on compensation for 2020 at $1,779,635
  Yesterday, 06:51 PM
    SunDevilGolfZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tinfoilzag
    https://sports.usatoday.com/ncaa/sal...ketball/coach/

    Few is #60 based on compensation for 2020 at $1,779,635
    If those figures are accurate it seems Gonzaga would have reason to step up at little on its own volition. After all . . .
  Yesterday, 06:57 PM
    RenoZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tinfoilzag
    https://sports.usatoday.com/ncaa/sal...ketball/coach/

    Few is #60 based on compensation for 2020 at $1,779,635
    That chart is dated 2018. . .
  Yesterday, 10:07 PM
    ZagsGoZags
    Default

    not listed among top 25 coaches,
    and I thought, at first, in coaching skill or talent.
    In a poll like that, whether sports writers or coaches, I suspect he would be in top 25.
    come to realize this chart sticks to salaries only
  Today, 05:05 AM
    Birddog
    Default

    Headline writer should be reprimanded
  Today, 06:23 AM
    zag67
    Default

    If I remember right, it was decided that rather than pay Few more, the assistants would be paid better. But I do no remember where I heard that
  Today, 06:27 AM
    RenoZag
    Default

    Coaching salaries make the news every March. WSJ, USAToday, and other outlets will run feature stories with lists of names and numbers. Coaches at public colleges and universities are pretty easy to suss out as their paid salary is a matter of public record.

    Their side deals ( TV, Shoe Contracts, Attire sales ) are harder to track down . FWIW: Bill Self gets the revenue from apparel sales during the off-season month prep basketball campers invade KU.

    Here's a link that provides the results of using the search term "coaches salaries" in BZ's Field House:

    http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...archid=9434156

    Three pages worth of threads, dating to 2007.

    Speculating and commenting on coaching salaries in March, like The Masters in April, is a tradition unlike any other,
