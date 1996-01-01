-
been a STH for several yrs now.....gone to the tournament several yrs...donated as I needed to for my seats.....
so why in the heck do my tournament tickets keeping getting worse and worse placement...........they really couldn't be any worse this year.....
people have told me...don't buy thru Gonzaga.....and I finally learned my lesson.....because this is ridiculous....
and yes....we will sit in empty seats someplace better, but it irks me that I have to....
