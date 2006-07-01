Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: 2019 - 20 WCC Women's Basketball Awards ( 5 Zags Honored )

    Default 2019 - 20 WCC Women's Basketball Awards ( 5 Zags Honored )

    WCC Press Release: https://wccsports.com/news/2020/3/2/...announced.aspx

    LAS VEGAS  Gonzaga junior guard Jill Townsend was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to the best regular season in program history en route to a fourth-consecutive WCC regular season title. Brigham Young junior Sara Hamson was named the Defensive Player of the Year, Portlands Alex Fowler was named the Newcomer of the Year and Cindy Fisher was named the Coach of the Year as announced Tuesday by the league office.

    All four individual awards - along with the All-West Coast Conference Teams and the All-Freshman Team - were voted on by the league's 10 head coaches.

    Townsend is named the WCC Player of the Year after leading No. 11/10 Gonzaga to a record-tying 17-win conference season, the first Top 10 national ranking in program history and the best overall regular season record in program history. The junior led the Zags with 13.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in conference play while also posting the second-best three-point field goal percentage in the league at .431 through 18 conference games. Townsend becomes the seventh Bulldog to earn the leagues top honor, and it is the league-leading ninth all-time award in program history.

    Hamson is named the WCC Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in her career after a regular season that saw the junior lead the NCAA in blocks per game at 4.75 and in total blocks at 133. A Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist, Hamson increased her defensive presence in conference play with an average of 5.3 blocks per game on totals of 95 blocks in 18 games played for the Cougars. She also pulled down 5.8 defensive rebounds per game in conference play en route to becoming just the fourth student-athlete in conference history to win the Defensive Player of the Year honor twice in a career. Hamson was previously honored as a freshman in the 2017-18 season.

    Fowler becomes just the second Portland Pilot to be named WCC Newcomer of the Year  or its predecessor WCC Freshman of the Year  after a season that saw the freshman from Australia finish second in the conference in scoring (17.3 points per game) and field goal percentage (.528) while also finishing sixth in rebounds per game (7.9). She helped lead the Pilots to their first winning record in 10 seasons while also becoming the first Pilot to earn a spot on the All-WCC First Team since Laiken Dollente was honored in the 2009-10 season.

    Cindy Fisher earns her third career WCC Coach of the Year honor after leading the Toreros from a ninth-place finish last season to a second-place showing in this years campaign. Fisher, who previously won the award in 2011-12 and 2006-07, engineered an 11-game improvement in conference play after leading her team to a 13-5 record after winning just two games the season prior. The Toreros were predicted to finish eighth in the preseason poll before taking the conference by storm and earning a bye to the WCC Tournament semifinal round.

    Of the 10-member All-WCC First Team, seven appeared on the 2019-20 preseason All-WCC squad. Brenna Chase Drollinger is making her third-consecutive First Team appearance while Valerie Higgins of Pacific is making her second-consecutive appearances.

    All 10 West Coast Conference teams head to Las Vegas to compete for the 2020 University Credit Union West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament and subsequent automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Tournament action tips off Thursday, March 5 at the Orleans Arena.

    Womens Basketball All-WCC Honors

    Player of the Year: Jill Townsend, Gonzaga
    Coach of the Year: Cindy Fisher, San Diego
    Defensive Player of the Year: Sara Hamson, Brigham Young
    Newcomer of the Year: Alex Fowler, Portland

    2019-20 WEST COAST CONFERENCE WOMENS BASKETBALL FIRST TEAM

    Name School Year Position

    Brenna Chase Drollinger Brigham Young Sr. G
    Alex Fowler Portland Fr. F
    Valerie Higgins Pacific R-Jr. G
    Paisley Johnson Brigham Young Jr. G
    Brooklyn McDavid Pacific Jr. F
    Myah Pace San Diego Jr. G
    Sam Simons Saint Mary's Soph. G
    Barbara Sitanggan Pepperdine Sr. G
    Jill Townsend Gonzaga Jr. G
    Jenn Wirth Gonzaga Jr. F

    2019-20 WEST COAST CONFERENCE WOMENS BASKETBALL SECOND TEAM

    Name School Year Position
    Haylee Andrews Portland Soph. G
    Katie Campbell Gonzaga Sr. G
    Jordyn Edwards San Diego Jr. G
    Sara Hamson Brigham Young Jr. C
    Mikayla Williams San Francisco Gr. F

    2019-20WCC WOMENS BASKETBALL HONORABLE MENTION

    Kate Anderson, Portland; Chelsey Gipson, LMU; Ashlyn Herlihy, Santa Clara; Jessie Loera, Gonzaga; Madison Pollock, San Diego; Leticia Soares, San Diego; Leilah Vigil, San Francisco; Taycee Wedin, Saint Marys


    2019-20 WEST COAST CONFERENCE WOMENS BASKETBALL ALL FRESHMAN TEAM

    Name School Year Position

    Ciera Ellington LMU Fr. G
    Alex Fowler Portland Fr. F
    Keeley Frawley Portland Fr. F
    Jayla Rufus-Milner Pepperdine Fr. G
    Kayleigh Truong Gonzaga Fr. G
    Default

    WCC Video Announcement : https://twitter.com/WCChoops/status/1234902642452680705
    Post

    Five Zags Selected All-WCC; Jill Townsend Player of the Year

    Townsend ninth Zag to be named Player of the Year

    SAN BRUNO, Calif.  Five members of the Gonzaga women's basketball team were named to the 2020 All-West Coast Conference Team, the conference office announced Tuesday. Jill Townsend was named the Player of the Year, becoming the second Zag in the last three seasons to earn the honor after Jill Barta earned the award in 2018. Townsend was also selected to the All-WCC First Team.

    Junior Jenn Wirth was also selected to the first team, the second All-WCC honor of her career, while senior Katie Campbell picked up second team honors. Senior Jessie Loera was named All-WCC Honorable Mention, while freshman Kayleigh Truong was selected to the WCC All-Freshman Team.

    "I'm really happy for our players who have been recognized for their accomplishments this season," head coach Lisa Fortier. "We preach team success heavily within our program, but at the same time, we rely on players performing their best. Having five players included in this list is a testament to this team's depth."...

    Gonzaga Article Link
    Default

    Congratulations Jill!!!






    Gonzaga WBB Twitter Link
    Post

    Congratulations Jenn!!!



    Gonzaga WBB Twitter Link
    Default

    Congratulations Katie!!!



    Gonzaga WBB Twitter Link
    Post

    Congratulations Jessie!!!




    Gonzaga WBB Twitter Link
    Post

    Congratulations Kayleigh!!!



    Gonzaga WBB Twitter Link
