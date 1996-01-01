Thread: Will we play....?

-
Will we play....?
I am increasingly concerned that the Vegas tournament will be cancelled because of covid 19......I'm thinking that the WCC might come up with a simple plan that would keep all the rankings in place now as the end of the season rankings, period....the winner will be the winner of the regular conference.....If March Madness continues, maybe it could be postponed a week or two as well and played later so the authorities can get a handle on the virus......sorry to be a debbie downer......we are all set to leave for Vegas on Wednesday and I am just very very concerned.....
