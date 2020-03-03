-
Other Games: Tuesday - 03. 03. 20
#9 Maryland @ Rutgers . 4:00 . BTN
#16 Mich St @ #20 Penn St . 4:00 . ESPN
Wake Forest @ UNC . 4:00 . ACCN
Marquette @ DePaul. 5:00 . FS1
Tenn @ #6 Kentucky . 6:00 . ESPN
Purdue @ #18 Iowa . 6:00 . BTN
Texas @ Oklahoma . 6:00 . ESPN@
West Virginia @ Iowa St . 6:00 . ESPNU
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00303/group/50
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules