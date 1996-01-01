Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Thread: Who Won Their Conference - Regular Season 2020

  Today, 08:50 PM
    Southeastern - two games to play, but we have a winner

    Kentucky

    Blue Nation takes the Blue Ribbon
    Blue Nation takes the Blue Ribbon
  Today, 08:52 PM
    Southern -

    Eastern Tennessee State

    The Bucs topped here
    The Bucs topped here
  Today, 08:54 PM
    Southland - two games to play, but we have a forecast

    Stephen F Austin

    The Lumberjacks Fell the Competition
    The Lumberjacks Fell the Competition
  Today, 08:58 PM
    SWAC - two games to play

    Prairie View A&M 13-2, @ Alcorn, @ Southern
    Texas Southern 11-4, @ Southern, @ Alcorn

    Interesting end of the season there ... common opponents, all on the road.
    So many brackets, so little time.
  Today, 09:07 PM
    Summit -

    North Dakota St 13-3
    South Dakota St 13-3

    More Co-Champs ! At least they kept in the family.
    So many brackets, so little time.
  Today, 09:09 PM
    Sun Belt -

    Arkansas Little Rock has clinched ... or is it cinched ? ... the Sun Belt
    So many brackets, so little time.
  Today, 09:10 PM
    West Coast - you know this story

    Gonzaga
    So many brackets, so little time.
  Today, 09:12 PM
    WAC - one game to play ... no suspense remains

    New Mexico State Aggies 15-0

    Shooting for Perfection

    ( Only Dayton and New Mexico State remain undefeated in conference play )
    So many brackets, so little time.
