Thread: Who Won Their Conference - Regular Season 2020

Southeastern - two games to play, but we have a winner
Kentucky
Blue Nation takes the Blue Ribbon
So many brackets, so little time.
Southern -
Eastern Tennessee State
The Bucs topped here
So many brackets, so little time.
Southland - two games to play, but we have a forecast
Stephen F Austin
The Lumberjacks Fell the Competition
So many brackets, so little time.
SWAC - two games to play
Prairie View A&M 13-2, @ Alcorn, @ Southern
Texas Southern 11-4, @ Southern, @ Alcorn
Interesting end of the season there ... common opponents, all on the road.
So many brackets, so little time.
Summit -
North Dakota St 13-3
South Dakota St 13-3
More Co-Champs ! At least they kept in the family.
So many brackets, so little time.
Sun Belt -
Arkansas Little Rock has clinched ... or is it cinched ? ... the Sun Belt
So many brackets, so little time.
West Coast - you know this story
Gonzaga
So many brackets, so little time.
WAC - one game to play ... no suspense remains
New Mexico State Aggies 15-0
Shooting for Perfection
( Only Dayton and New Mexico State remain undefeated in conference play )
So many brackets, so little time.