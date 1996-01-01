Looking ahead at the WCC Tournament (Mar 4-Mar 10-2020).
No games this week for the Zags. That is going to be weird, but I know the team is quite happy about that. The guys can use some healing up time.
They don't play until next Monday.
It does appear that last years Zag team might be slightly better than this year's. Not by their record but by Kenpom analysis and ESPN stats. It's although amazing how close they actually are. Both teams were #1 in offense, but last year's team was better on D. Yet, Gonzaga lost in the WCC Finals. We need to wait to see what happens to this years Gonzaga team. The Finals will definitely be challenging this year too. Before the season started I never imagined that this year's team could be as good as last year's. Like most of us fans, we've been blown away by how well the Zags have done this year.
As this season has progressed it's been much easier for me to see how good this team actually is and could end up even better than last year's team. They are really good. In fact we are now #2 in Kenpom and last year we were #2 on Kenpom. That's being pretty close. And pretty cool because last year's team was certainly one of my very favorite Gonzaga teams. If all goes well we'll win the WCC Tournament, and maybe go into March Madness as the #1 team in AMERICA. That would be cool.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!