AP Poll ~ 3/2/20 - Gonzaga drops 1 spot to #12 in this week's Top 25 Poll
Gonzaga moves down 1 spot to #12 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll...
Lady Zags trail #11 Northwestern by 3 points in this week's poll...
South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon still lead women’s Top 25
At the above link, you can check out how the pollsters voted this week...A few pollsters had the Lady Zags at #7, #8 (Rebecca Lobo) & #9...Plus, a few stragglers had the Lady Zags as low as #13, #14 & #15...
https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basket...sociated-press
https://www.espn.com/womens-college-basketball/rankings
