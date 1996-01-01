What to watch for in Monday's NCAA women's basketball selection committee reveal

Charlie CremeESPN.com7:00 AM PTFor the second straight Sunday, favorites fell in bunches, wreaking havoc in women's Bracketology land. Five teams that were either in the previous projection's top 16 or just outside of it lost on Sunday. That comes just a week after seven ranked teams fell victim to unranked opponents.It has been a wild couple of weekends, and they arrived just in time for the NCAA women's basketball selection committee's second and final reveal (halftime of Big Monday's UConn-South Florida game, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN App) of the top 16 seeds this season.The Zags were a No. 3 seed in the first top-16 reveal from the committee and are currently No. 10 in the RPI. That would suggest them also making it in this time. However, since the Feb. 3 reveal Gonzaga hasn't played a team ranked in the RPI's top 100. The Bulldogs also lost to No. 197 St. Mary's, and the Zags found out they would be without senior sharpshooter Katie Campbell for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.Those would all be legitimate reasons if the committee decided to leave Gonzaga out of the top 16. And, in fact, what might ultimately keep the Zags in position to host first- and second-round NCAA tournament games has nothing to do with them at all, but rather the losses suffered by the other contenders. Had Texas A&M, DePaul and/or Kentucky not lost on Sunday, or if Missouri State hadn't stumbled on Thursday against Illinois State, Gonzaga might already have been left out. Now it seems impossible that the committee won't include the Zags in the top 16.