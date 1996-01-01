-
Woolridge or Gilder on D?
I've heard Few praise Woolridge's defense on opposing PGs, and the announcers on Saturday discussed Ryan as potential WCC Defensive player of the year.
Maybe I'm missing the important plays, but does anyone else think Gilder is truly the better perimeter defender of the two?
It obvious that in an open court Woolridge is faster, and I wouldn't be surprised if he scored quicker times on agility drills. But I've tried to use the "eye test" in a few recent games and it seems like Woolridge frequently leaves the opposing star PG open, either from losing track of him or gambling on impulsive decisions that don't pay off, or other reasons.
Here's the 26minute summary of Saturday. It's a summary biased to show the scoring and not the stops, but Woolridge appeared to be a less capable defender than Gilder.
Does anyone else out there also think Gilder might be a better defender against an elite PG?
Ross lit up GU twice, Ford twice, Haws twice, and Nico Mannion and Pirtchard both took/missed a ton of pretty good lucks in the AZ and OR games. Green (UW's PG) had 14 points and shot over 50%, Michigan's Zavier Simpson did as well. All those guys are good PGs for sure, but all of them have also had good or great games vs GU (with the exception being Mannion and Pritchard, who still took a ton of shots and didn't hit many).
Is there any specific in-game play or example that someone can point to for Woolridge's excellent on-ball defense?
