Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Seth Davis' Annual "All Glue" Team

  1. Today, 08:00 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    47,077

    Default Seth Davis' Annual "All Glue" Team

    Story Link: https://theathletic.com/1646292/2020...all-glue-team/

    "This is the 21st edition of the All-Glue team, a tradition that dates to my Sports Illustrated days. My purpose is to shine a light on players who tend to get lost in the shadows. They may not fill up stat sheets, but they have a huge, if all too unnoticed, impact on winning. Being a glue guy requires toughness and unselfishness, with a healthy dash of versatility."
    5 Zags have been recognized over the two decades Davis has done this feature. Joining the likes of Mike Hart and Erroll Knight this season: Ryan Woolridge

    Other Zag "Glue Guys" recognized by Davis:

    2004 - Erroll Knight
    2005 - Erroll Knight
    2008 - David Pendergraft
    2013 - Mike Hart ( Captain )
    2018 - Silas Melson
    2020 - Ryan Woolridge

    ETA: The 2013 thread re: Mike Hart: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...-All-Glue-Team Davis' Write Up: https://www.si.com/college/2013/03/14/hoop-thoughts
    Last edited by RenoZag; Today at 08:30 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules