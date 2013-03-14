Thread: Seth Davis' Annual "All Glue" Team

-
Seth Davis' Annual "All Glue" Team
Story Link: https://theathletic.com/1646292/2020...all-glue-team/
5 Zags have been recognized over the two decades Davis has done this feature. Joining the likes of Mike Hart and Erroll Knight this season: Ryan Woolridge
"This is the 21st edition of the All-Glue team, a tradition that dates to my Sports Illustrated days. My purpose is to shine a light on players who tend to get lost in the shadows. They may not fill up stat sheets, but they have a huge, if all too unnoticed, impact on winning. Being a glue guy requires toughness and unselfishness, with a healthy dash of versatility."
Other Zag "Glue Guys" recognized by Davis:
2004 - Erroll Knight
2005 - Erroll Knight
2008 - David Pendergraft
2013 - Mike Hart ( Captain )
2018 - Silas Melson
2020 - Ryan Woolridge
ETA: The 2013 thread re: Mike Hart: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...-All-Glue-Team Davis' Write Up: https://www.si.com/college/2013/03/14/hoop-thoughts
Last edited by RenoZag; Today at 08:30 AM.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules