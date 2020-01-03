Thread: Bracketology - 3/1/2020

-
Bracketology - 3/1/2020
Charlie Crème has released his latest bracket a bit early this week. This bracket takes into account today's games:
2/24/2020 (Last week's) Top Five Seed-Lines:
College
#1 S. Carolina
#1 Baylor
#1 Oregon
#1 Maryland
#2 Northwestern
#2 Stanford
#2 UConn
#2 Louisville
#3 Miss. State
#3 Iowa
#3 UCLA
#3 NC State
#4 Arizona
#4 Depaul
#4 Texas A&M
#4 Gonzaga
#5 Florida State
#5 Indiana
#5 Oregon State
#5 Missouri State
3/1/2020 (This week's) Top Five Seed-Lines:
College
#1 S. Carolina
#1 Baylor
#1 Oregon
#1 Maryland
#2 Northwestern
#2 Stanford
#2 UConn
#2 Louisville
#3 Miss. State
#3 Iowa
#3 UCLA
#3 NC State
#4 Arizona
#4 Gonzaga
#4 Indiana - Up 1 Seed Line
#4 Oregon State - Up 1 Seed Line
#5 Princeton - Up 1 Seed Line
#5 Depaul - Down 1 Seed Line
#5 Texas A&M - Down 1 Seed Line
#5 Missouri State
Went about as expected. I did not see Princeton moving up the #5-Seed Line but Mr. Crème must have thought Florida State's loss to ND was pretty bad to drop them a seed line, but great news for another mid-major. Mid-Majors now have four (4) of the Top-20 seeds. Not too bad, not bad at all.
Lady Zags are now back in the Portland Region, great location for those who would be willing to travel to any potential Sweet 16 games (if we make it) but the bad news is we are in the Oregon bracket and would have to play the Ducks in the Sweet-16.
By the looks of it, the Lady Zags are either the #1 or #2 team on the 4-seed line. The Spokane bracket contains all mid-major teams, with a possible rematch:
Round #1 - Spokane
- #4 Gonzaga (WCC Champion) vs #13 IUPUI (Horizon League Champion)
- #5 Missouri State (MVC Champion) vs #12 Drexel (Colonial Athletic Association Champion)
Possible Round #2 - Spokane - If the Seeds Hold
- #4 Gonzaga (WCC Champion) vs #5 Missouri State (MVC Champion)
Charlie Creme's current bracket has two teams from the Missouri Valley Conference and two teams from the Colonial Athletic Association Conference, So Drexel and Missouri State have come from leagues that have more difficult teams than the WCC, at least in the top half of the conference.
Just projecting at this point (what else are we going to do for the next week).
According to Charlie Crème, the teams on the #5-Seed Line who could be potential 2nd round match-ups with Gonzaga include Princeton, Texas A&M, Missouri State and Depaul. Personally, my last choice to play would be Texas A&M. I don't think the lady zags have anybody to match-up well with Chennedy Carter and the Aggies have some big bodies in the paint that I think the Wirth's would find hard to handle.
I watched the last quarter of the Depaul loss to Marquette today. Depaul, really put on a serious full court press turning Marquette over again and again. Depaul came back from a 22 point deficit with 9 minutes to go to a 5 point deficit with less than a minute to go. Think GU vs Tennessee and the last 5-1/2 minutes and that will give you a clue on the type of pressure Depaul put on Marquette. Depaul also was shooting 3's in the 4th quarter from 2-3 feet beyond the 3 point line. The lady zags would have to get way, way out to cover the Depaul shooters and they have lots of shooters. The lady zags do not want to get into a scoring contest with DePaul.
I have not seen Princeton at all, but they only have one loss (77-75) all season and that was to #18 Iowa in Iowa. The are undefeated in the Ivy league and have won most of their games by 25-30 or more points per game. Pretty Impressive, but they have not been battle tested in 2020.
Missouri State is 24-4 and has a 0.5 game lead over Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference. Missouri State has 2 games remaining, both games at home against teams in the bottom half of the MVC. Missouri State's losses have been to Oregon State and Gonzaga along with two (2) league games on the road. Physically, nobody on Missouri State worries me, but the team as a whole is a quality team who is very well coached. It would be a heavy weight fight, round #2 in the kennel.
With the exception of Texas A&M, I don't think the other #5-Seed Line teams will "out-physical" the Lady Zags. The other teams can certainly out-play, out-shoot and out-hustle, and subsequently beat Gonzaga but at least the players on the court (with the exception of Texas A&M) will be similar to the Zag team and they can settle it on the court.
What say you lady zag fans,
ZagDad
