Thread: Tip o' the Cap -- Mac Graff, Mr. Zag

Tip o' the Cap -- Mac Graff, Mr. Zag
Coolest, most impactful thing I've seen in my 47+ years as part of the Gonzaga family ...
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ht-sentiment-/
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
Was awesome. The crowd was buzzing.
Love the zags for life
I am so proud of young Mr. Graff. I'd read an article about him (and his accident) a year or two ago, and I've watched him do his job over the years. He seems like such a good guy, and to know he'd been working on this (walking out for Senior Night) for quite awhile. And he was able to keep his secret.
It was perfect.
Good for Mac. I'm very proud of a kid that I don't even know.
