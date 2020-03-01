Thread: Great piece in the Athletic

“Incredible. From where I was at watching these guys in July and where I was at watching these guys in October. To win the league, when essentially Saint Mary’s returned their entire team. BYU returned everybody and added (Jake) Toolson. Santa Clara returned everybody. Pepperdine returned all their main guys. To me, it looked very daunting,” Few says. “Our best player, most experienced guy (Tillie), was out all summer and all fall. I don’t think I’ve ever had a team surprise me as much as this one did — pleasantly surprise.“We’re all training for the NCAA Tournament around here but sometimes, you gotta take a step back and go, ‘Wow.’ That’s what I plan on doing tonight.”