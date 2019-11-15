Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Predictions / Discussion / Results: WCC Post-Season Awards (2020)

    Question Predictions / Discussion / Results: WCC Post-Season Awards (2020)

    To the victor go the spoils. . .

    It's a tradition unlike any other. . .The WCC continues to irritate the hell out CDC84 (and many others) by having a ten player "first team" in its post-season recognition menu. . .the results will be announced Tuesday, 3/3.

    Players can be selected for individual honors and All-WCC First Team honors, e.g., Clarke & Hachimura in 18-19.

    Player of the Year:
    Coach of the Year:
    Defensive Player of the Year:
    Newcomer of the Year:

    All-WCC MBB First Team. (10 slots )
    All-WCC MBB Second Team ( 5 slots)
    All-WCC MBB Freshman Team (5 slots)

    Honorable Mention Selections: Appears to be one player from any school that doesn't have a player selected to the first or second team. (Akin to the "Others Receiving Votes" notes on an AP Poll).

    Here's a link to the Conference Stats : https://wccsports.com/documents/2019..._WCC_Stats.pdf

    2018-19 Post-Season Awards Results here: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...52#post1438852



    Who are your predicted winners ?
    Last edited by RenoZag; Yesterday at 11:07 PM.
    Default

    Love Sean Farnham. But, really Sean? Touting Pope at BYU for Coach of the Year in the WCC? The national COY is in the WCC, and it ain't Pope.
    Default

    All guesses, ofc. Guarantee you I'm forgetting a name or 2

    Player of the Year: Yoeli Childs
    Coach of the Year: Mark Pope or Damon Stoudamire
    Defensive Player of the Year: Ryan Woolridge
    Newcomer of the Year: Woolridge/Toolson

    All-WCC MBB First Team. (10 slots )

    Petrusev
    Tillie
    Kispert
    Childs
    Haws
    Ford
    Fitts
    Ross
    Tripp
    Kam Edwards

    All-WCC MBB Second Team ( 5 slots)

    Kes Edwards
    Hartfield
    Minlend
    Vrankic
    Scott

    All-WCC MBB Freshman Team (5 slots)

    Timme
    Zidek (Pep)
    J. Williams (SC)
    Leaupepe (LMU)
    Bediako (SC)
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    Love Sean Farnham. But, really Sean? Touting Pope at BYU for Coach of the Year in the WCC? The national COY is in the WCC, and it ain't Pope.
    How funny would that be if Few won the national coach of the year and the WCC gave it to someone else. We can actually see it happen.
    Default

    POY - Petrusev
    COY - Stoudamire
    DPOY - Woolridge
    NOY - Toolson

    First Team
    1. Petrusev - GU
    2. Kispert - GU
    3. Tillie - GU
    4. Childs - BYU
    5. Toolson - BYU
    6. Haws - BYU
    7. Ford - SMC
    8. Fitts - SMC
    9. Tripp - PAC
    10. Ross - PEPP

    Second Team
    1. Woolridge - GU
    2. Minlend - USF
    3. Kam. Edwards - PEPP
    4. Kar. Edwards - PEPP
    5. Scott - LMU

    Timme - Freshman team
    Ayayi - Honorable mention
    Gilder - Honorable mention

    Hardest choice for me was Tillie vs Kam Edwards for 1st team. Tillie missed 9 games (3 in conference). Also thought Childs was the best player in the conference, but he missed 13 games (4 in conference) so can't see him winning player of year. Tough choice for coach of the year, Few, Pope, and Stoudamire all exceeded expectations.
    Default

    Pope brought a new energy to the Cougs but he had 2 returning 1st teamers & brought Toolson (WAC POY).


    Stoudamire had tremendous roster churn with some guys bailing on him. 9 new faces (Zags had 8 counting Ballo & Ravet). He's sittin' on 23 wins right now. Granted, his NCSOS was pretty weak, but as the Zags know you still have to integrate all these new players & win games.

    I would give COY to Mighty Mouse.
    Default

    Should I do what should the list be? Or what the list will be? I guess is predictions so the what it will be is the answer I suppose.

    COY should be Few,
    COY minus Gonzaga should be Stoudamire
    Probably will be Pope.

    And the rest is pretty apparent imo
    Default

    Coach of the Year, in my opinion, should be Few for his continued success and regular season title despite a depleted and largely new roster.

    If not Few, then I think Pope is the only other option. He did a lot in his first year and did everything we can ask of coaches in the WCC... get a lot out of your players, schedule difficult games, win games, make the tournament with an auto bid.

    Stoudamire had a great year and may have had the greatest improvement for his respective team with Pacific, but I don't think the WCC should be awarding COY to a coach who brought his team to 4th with no chance at an autobid in a conference of 10 teams. I hope Stoudamire's team makes the NCAAs next year, improves on their record, and he wins COY then, but 4th place isn't good enough for COY honors in this poster's opinion.
    Default

    COY should be Few. Not sure why this is debatable. Huge turnover, thin lineup, dealing with injuries, and still gets his team to not only win the WCC but play to a projected #1 seed?

    Pope would be in 2nd place.
    Default

    As far as the individual awards: I think one can make a case for any of the Top 3. We'll find out Tuesday how the votes tally up.

    Predictions / Top 3 Candidates

    Player of the Year: Jordan Ford / ( Petrusev, Childs, Ford )
    Coach of the Year: Pope / (Few, Pope, Stoudamire )
    Defensive Player of the Year: Petrusev / (Petrusev, Tripp, Woolridge)
    Newcomer of the Year: Toolson (Woolridge, Gilder, Toolson)

    All-WCC MBB First Team. (10 slots )

    Ford - SMC
    Fitts - SMC
    Haws - BYU
    Childs - BYU
    Kispert - GON
    Petrusev - GON
    Tillie - GON
    Scott - LMU
    Tripp - PAC
    Ross - PEP

    All-WCC MBB Second Team ( 5 slots)

    Toolson - BYU
    Woolridge - GON
    Vrankic - SCU
    Kam Edwards - PEP
    Minlend - USF

    Honorable Mention: Gilder, GON; Kessler Edwards, PEP; Hartfield - USD; Lull - USF; Timme - GON; Wright - POR

    All-WCC MBB Freshman Team (5 slots)

    Chase Adams (POR)
    Drew Timme (GON)
    Jaden Bediako (SCU)
    Keli Leaupepe (LMU)
    Sedrick Altman (PEP)
