Thread: Predictions / Discussion / Results: WCC Post-Season Awards (2020)

Should I do what should the list be? Or what the list will be? I guess is predictions so the what it will be is the answer I suppose.
COY should be Few,
COY minus Gonzaga should be Stoudamire
Probably will be Pope.
And the rest is pretty apparent imo
21 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.