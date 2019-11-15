Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: OT: Predictions / Discussion: WCC Post-Season Awards (2020)

    OT: Predictions / Discussion: WCC Post-Season Awards (2020)

    To the victor go the spoils. . .

    It's a tradition unlike any other. . .The WCC continues to irritate the hell out CDC84 (and many others) by having a ten player "first team" in it's post-season menu of recognition. . .the results will be announced Tuesday, 3/3.

    Players can be selected for individual honors and All-WCC First Team honors, e.g., Clarke & Hachimura in 18-19.

    Player of the Year:
    Coach of the Year:
    Defensive Player of the Year:
    Newcomer of the Year:

    All-WCC MBB First Team. (10 slots )
    All-WCC MBB Second Team ( 5 slots)
    All-WCC MBB Freshman Team (5 slots)

    Honorable Mention Selections: Appears to be one player from any school that doesn't have a player selected to the first or second team. (Akin to the "Others Receiving Votes" notes on an AP Poll).

    Here's a link to the Conference Stats : https://wccsports.com/documents/2019..._WCC_Stats.pdf

    2018-19 Results are here: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...52#post1438852



    Who are your predicted winners ?
    Love Sean Farnham. But, really Sean? Touting Pope at BYU for Coach of the Year in the WCC? The national COY is in the WCC, and it ain't Pope.
    All guesses, ofc. Guarantee you I'm forgetting a name or 2

    Player of the Year: Yoeli Childs
    Coach of the Year: Mark Pope or Damon Stoudamire
    Defensive Player of the Year: Ryan Woolridge
    Newcomer of the Year: Woolridge/Toolson

    All-WCC MBB First Team. (10 slots )

    Petrusev
    Tillie
    Kispert
    Childs
    Haws
    Ford
    Fitts
    Ross
    Tripp
    Kam Edwards

    All-WCC MBB Second Team ( 5 slots)

    Kes Edwards
    Hartfield
    Minlend
    Vrankic
    Scott

    All-WCC MBB Freshman Team (5 slots)

    Timme
    Zidek (Pep)
    J. Williams (SC)
    Leaupepe (LMU)
    Bediako (SC)
    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1
    Love Sean Farnham. But, really Sean? Touting Pope at BYU for Coach of the Year in the WCC? The national COY is in the WCC, and it ain't Pope.
    How funny would that be if Few won the national coach of the year and the WCC gave it to someone else. We can actually see it happen.
