To the victor go the spoils. . .
It's a tradition unlike any other. . .The WCC continues to irritate the hell out CDC84 (and many others) by having a ten player "first team" in it's post-season menu of recognition. . .the results will be announced Tuesday, 3/3.
Players can be selected for individual honors and All-WCC First Team honors, e.g., Clarke & Hachimura in 18-19.
Player of the Year:
Coach of the Year:
Defensive Player of the Year:
Newcomer of the Year:
All-WCC MBB First Team. (10 slots )
All-WCC MBB Second Team ( 5 slots)
All-WCC MBB Freshman Team (5 slots)
Honorable Mention Selections: Appears to be one player from any school that doesn't have a player selected to the first or second team. (Akin to the "Others Receiving Votes" notes on an AP Poll).
Here's a link to the Conference Stats : https://wccsports.com/documents/2019..._WCC_Stats.pdf
2018-19 Results are here: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...52#post1438852
