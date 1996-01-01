-
Joey Brackets 2-28-20
http://www.espn.com/mens-college-bas...l/bracketology
After our game tonight and after Boylors loss today, Joe keeps us on the top line. Until he publishes, we're still overall a top 3. Announcers tongiht were indicating he had revised and we'd move to the 2 spot on the top line. KU 1 GU 2 Baylor3 and SdSt 4.
I do hope we win out tournament and remain a top seed in the west. In the end, we've got 6 games to win in the tournament plus 2 in our won WCC. We have 1 week to rest. Filip needs help underneath......I hope Few and guys figure out a way to get him some support or our guards and Tillie begin shooting the lights out. Happy with this team.
