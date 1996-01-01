Thread: Gonzaga vs St Mary's Post Game analysis and thoughts, feelings

Results 1 to 19 of 19

  1. Today, 09:31 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,054

    Default Gonzaga vs St Mary's Post Game analysis and thoughts, feelings

    Gonzaga 86
    St Mary's 76 (thanks to the refs giving them their last five points at the foul line)

    Yippy eye aye!!! What a game. haha Love games vs St Mary's. It was a very fun and entertaining game. Both teams played well. Petrusev and Kispert were awesome for the Zags in 2nd half, and Ford equally as awesome at times, especially when Woolridge was guarding him. Gilder played great D on him and then when Few takes him out and puts Woolridge in, Ford goes off on the Zags for about 14 of his 28 in about a five min span. Few puts Gilder back in and Gilder holds him down.

    It was just as bad for St Mary's in their attempt to stop Petrusev. Petrusev went on about a 14 points scoring spree as well in the second half, and ended up with 27 points. Kispert had a real nice second half hitting a couple of three's when the Zags needed them when St Mary's was making a run at us. He ended up with 20 points on 4-5 from beyond the 3 point line and canning 7-12 for the game. Ayayi had an excellent 2nd half as well. He made a couple of 3's when the Zags really needed them. He ended up with 12 points and led the team in rebounding with 8. Although Gilder only scored 6 points, all in the second half, all three baskets came at times when they were really needed. Gonzaga had a nice 13 point lead with about 6 min to go and St Mary's really started hitting and cut the lead to five points. This was the point in the game, that Ayayi and Gilder made huge baskets. It was really awesome. They helped get the lead back up to ten.

    The Zags shot 59% from the field, and 54% from behind the arc. They shot quite well from the line too making 15-18 for 83%. It seems like the Zags really do shoot well from the line in the big games. One stat I did not like was 14 turnovers.

    The first half was close. I think tied at the half. Zags as usual didn't play all that great. But just as much as has been usual they wake up in the second half. Both teams played really well the second half. The Zags got the lead up to around 15 when St Mary's made a valiant run at the Zags. So that's it for conference play. The game was the end of playing at K2 for the Seniors. I'm glad we still have the most important games ahead because I really like these seniors. So on to the Conference Tournament next week.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  2. Today, 09:38 PM #2
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    655

    Default

    Here's my post from my other general sports board:

    Kudos to the St Mary's Gaels for playing like their NCAA tournament lives were on the line (and they very well still could be). Whatever happens in Vegas will happen, but the Gaels are going to one of the dances, either NIT or the biggie. I'm just glad they didn't play dirty, unlike that certain other team in the WCC.

    I got a response and we think the Gaels are big dancing. I will root for them. They don't play dirty. I hope they play a Pac-12 team and beat them, that will warm the cockles of my heart.
    WE HAVE A GOAL -- WE HAVE A MISSION -- SPOKANE, STAPLES, ATLANTA
  3. Today, 09:45 PM #3
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,054

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    Here's my post from my other general sports board:

    Kudos to the St Mary's Gaels for playing like their NCAA tournament lives were on the line (and they very well still could be). Whatever happens in Vegas will happen, but the Gaels are going to one of the dances, either NIT or the biggie. I'm just glad they didn't play dirty, unlike that certain other team in the WCC.

    I got a response and we think the Gaels are big dancing. I will root for them. They don't play dirty. I hope they play a Pac-12 team and beat them, that will warm the cockles of my heart.
    I am with you 100%.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  4. Today, 09:53 PM #4
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Section 116 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    4 miles from MAC
    Posts
    3,947

    Default

    Brian Michaelson gave props to Randy Bennett for making some subtle adjustments in his game plan. Michealson noted there is a reason the Gaels win 20-25 games a year and Bennett is the answer. Michaelson said the Zags had to make adjustments, basically at the half, to counter what Bennett put in and the Zags weren't ready for. Also noted were the two huge late buckets from Gilder who had struggled some offensively early, the return to form of Ayayi who had struggled the past few games and had two early turnovers, the steady hand of Woolridge but most of his praise, other than of course the big game from Petrusev, was reserved for Tillie. Michealson said most folks don't know and never will know all Tillie has gone through to get himself game ready. He made every rehab appointment, he did everything the docs and trainers told him to do and he has played in some pain for a lot of the season. Michaelson said Tillie is one tough kid and deserves a shot at the league.
  5. Today, 09:55 PM #5
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,171

    Default

    Welcome back Joel. Outstanding.

    Kispert played like he would have died if the seniors had lost.

    I have a lot of respect for Bennett and the consistently good product he puts on the floor.

    Tillie looks healthy, praise the Lord.
  6. Today, 10:04 PM #6
    hooter73's Avatar
    hooter73
    hooter73 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Posts
    5,242

    Default

    We are as bad in the first half as we are good in the second. That’s no way to win in the end and won’t work against ncaa teams.

    I doubt SMC makes the dance if they don’t win the WCC tourney which is too bad.
  7. Today, 10:12 PM #7
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Section 116 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    4 miles from MAC
    Posts
    3,947

    Default

    In this year of "parity", I'll be shocked if the Gaels don't make the tourney. Hudson and Morrison talked about the subject in the pregame radio show and felt even if SMC lost tonight and lost the semi-final game vs. BYU in Las Vegas they would still get in. Also regarding the surprise appearance of Rui, Michaelson said Rui pretty much set the whole thing up himself. He knew he was going to be on the west coast with an open date as the Wizards play at Golden St tomorrow and figured out how to make things work. It was a surprise and he spoke a bit during the post game celebration though he noted tonight was not about him, it was about his brothers comprising GU mens basketball.
  8. Today, 10:12 PM #8
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    742

    Default

    - i like it when there is so much room to spread the praise around and this game certainly leads itself to that.

    - it seems of late the game plan has been to pound the ball inside the first half, to the point that our guards often have 2 points at half.
    - but then the guards exert themselves more in the second half and end up with something close to their 10 point averages.
    - only mention it as i wonder if that game plan will work against tourney competition? i do not know, i'm not an x and o guy. but i would like to see more balanced involvement by our guards in the first half.

    - sorry off track there a bit. good effort guys, petrusev at the line, ayayi on the boards, gilder on defense, kispert from 3, tillie rock solid. good coaching adjustments....kudos to spread around.
  9. Today, 10:21 PM #9
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,485

    Default

    Not to be a downer here, but the turnovers were crazy this game by our guards. Some of it was silly stuff, but when St. Mary's makes a lot of shots and limits our fast break opportunities, the half court offense was pretty poor in terms of taking care of the basketball.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
  10. Today, 10:25 PM #10
    GrizZAG's Avatar
    GrizZAG
    GrizZAG is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    Spokane / Goodyear, AZ
    Posts
    1,931

    Default

    St Mary’s played great basketball in the first half. Ford & Fitts are terrific players no question. Petro FT’s and Kispert hot hand made a critical difference in this game. Other than 14 turnovers we beat the Gaels hands down.
    To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
  11. Today, 10:49 PM #11
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    4,730

    Default

    Ford has an uncanny ability to get by guys and put the ball in at almost full speed. I don't know how he puts the ball up so soft on the rim after sprinting past people. The game turned when Admon guarded him. Admon is slower, so he must have made it hard for Ford to get moving down hill. Admon has great hands and picks quite a few pockets, so maybe Ford just couldn't get the ball on the floor and get the few dribbles he needed to accelerate to the hoop. in such a way to turn the corner. As Barney Fife said, "You've got to nip it in the bud."

    Kispert was hunting his shot and looked great. Petrusev, who I have been hard on, finished through contact. I thought he got fouled by Fitz when rolling to the basket in that play when he ended up on the ground, resulting in Woolridge throwing the ball away. It was nice to see Ayayi put the ball in the hoop a few times.

    SMC plays an infinitely more entertaining brand of basketball than BYU-- and SMC is the team I used to love to hate.

    This was a nice effort on Senior Night. The first half was a little slow but I think that SMC had a lot to do with that. The Zags have had some slow starts and have shown poor effort effort in the past, but it seems that part of this is that teams put together good game plans with wrinkles that the team just didn't prep for, and it takes the halftime adjustments to turn the corner on these teams.
  12. Today, 10:51 PM #12
    ProVeeZag
    ProVeeZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Liberty Lake
    Posts
    1,752

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by krozman View Post
    Not to be a downer here, but the turnovers were crazy this game by our guards. Some of it was silly stuff, but when St. Mary's makes a lot of shots and limits our fast break opportunities, the half court offense was pretty poor in terms of taking care of the basketball.
    Agree totally...the turnovers were cringe-worthy. This has happened enough lately that it seems to becoming a trend. Many of the turnovers are a product of speed and oftentimes occur in traffic in the lane. Speeding up the game is a two-edged sword and can result in some great transition basketball. On balance, this Zags' team benefits from a sped-up offensive pace ... I guess we have to accept there are going to be turnovers with that frenetic pace. Woolridge, while a stellar point guard, has been too loose with the ball lately IMO.
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
  13. Today, 10:58 PM #13
    ZagsGoZags
    ZagsGoZags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    seattle, spokane
    Posts
    3,227

    Default

    yes,
    and I hope Gaels defeat Cougs in the semi finals,
    and also hope we defeat Pacific, cuz they will do everything in their power to chop us down
  14. Today, 10:58 PM #14
    GeorgiaZagFan's Avatar
    GeorgiaZagFan
    GeorgiaZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Posts
    1,014

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by hooter73 View Post
    We are as bad in the first half as we are good in the second. Thats no way to win in the end and wont work against ncaa teams.

    I doubt SMC makes the dance if they dont win the WCC tourney which is too bad.
    They have impressive wins against BYU(13), Wisconsin(24), Arizona State(58), Nevada(78), and Utah State(41) ...I think they are in!
    It's What You learn AFTER You Know It All That Counts
  15. Today, 10:59 PM #15
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,260

    Default

    I would agree with many on the turnover front, we need to clean this up a bit if we want to make a deep run. I love the up tempo game GU plays but the guards especially need to recognize quickly when to kick the ball out when the space closes. All to often lately we are taking very low percentage shots and forcing when in turn we need to bring the ball back out, kick out or swing etc. This is what separates the way we play (being unselfish) and has given us our success.

    With all that said, the team made the plays they needed to to keep the Gaels at arms length.
    America's Team!
  16. Today, 11:14 PM #16
    ProVeeZag
    ProVeeZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Liberty Lake
    Posts
    1,752

    Default

    I am curious about Drew Timme's limited minutes tonight - just 8 minutes and only 2 points scored. I had the volume turned down for part of the game, so may have missed an explanation for this. Was it related to his foul situation, quality of play. Hope he didn't get banged up. Any insight would be appreciated.
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
  17. Today, 11:19 PM #17
    MickMick's Avatar
    MickMick
    MickMick is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    6,450

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ProVeeZag View Post
    I am curious about Drew Timme's limited minutes tonight - just 8 minutes and only 2 points scored. I had the volume turned down for part of the game, so may have missed an explanation for this. Was it related to his foul situation, quality of play. Hope he didn't get banged up. Any insight would be appreciated.
    I'm thinking senior night for Tillie with a lot of Kispert at the four spot.
    I miss Mike Hart
  18. Today, 11:21 PM #18
    CdAZagFan
    CdAZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Posts
    2,015

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ProVeeZag View Post
    I am curious about Drew Timme's limited minutes tonight - just 8 minutes and only 2 points scored. I had the volume turned down for part of the game, so may have missed an explanation for this. Was it related to his foul situation, quality of play. Hope he didn't get banged up. Any insight would be appreciated.
    I believe his lack of playing time was more to do with his foul trouble than anything else...
  19. Today, 11:38 PM #19
    ZagOD7540
    ZagOD7540 is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Posts
    364

    Default

    I was thinking it was a match up issue. I was at the game and was curious myself. It seemed like Coach Few and Bennett were playing a little “cat and mouse” game with substitutions. Timme battled. He was never out there long enough to get into the flow of the game.
