Thread: Gonzaga vs St Mary's Post Game analysis and thoughts, feelings

Gonzaga 86
St Mary's 76 (thanks to the refs giving them their last five points at the foul line)
Yippy eye aye!!! What a game. haha Love games vs St Mary's. It was a very fun and entertaining game. Both teams played well. Petrusev and Kispert were awesome for the Zags in 2nd half, and Ford equally as awesome at times, especially when Woolridge was guarding him. Gilder played great D on him and then when Few takes him out and puts Woolridge in, Ford goes off on the Zags for about 14 of his 28 in about a five min span. Few puts Gilder back in and Gilder holds him down.
It was just as bad for St Mary's in their attempt to stop Petrusev. Petrusev went on about a 14 points scoring spree as well in the second half, and ended up with 27 points. Kispert had a real nice second half hitting a couple of three's when the Zags needed them when St Mary's was making a run at us. He ended up with 20 points on 4-5 from beyond the 3 point line and canning 7-12 for the game. Ayayi had an excellent 2nd half as well. He made a couple of 3's when the Zags really needed them. He ended up with 12 points and led the team in rebounding with 8. Although Gilder only scored 6 points, all in the second half, all three baskets came at times when they were really needed. Gonzaga had a nice 13 point lead with about 6 min to go and St Mary's really started hitting and cut the lead to five points. This was the point in the game, that Ayayi and Gilder made huge baskets. It was really awesome. They helped get the lead back up to ten.
The Zags shot 59% from the field, and 54% from behind the arc. They shot quite well from the line too making 15-18 for 83%. It seems like the Zags really do shoot well from the line in the big games. One stat I did not like was 14 turnovers.
The first half was close. I think tied at the half. Zags as usual didn't play all that great. But just as much as has been usual they wake up in the second half. Both teams played really well the second half. The Zags got the lead up to around 15 when St Mary's made a valiant run at the Zags. So that's it for conference play. The game was the end of playing at K2 for the Seniors. I'm glad we still have the most important games ahead because I really like these seniors. So on to the Conference Tournament next week.
Go Zags!!!