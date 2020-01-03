-
Other Games: Sunday - 03. 01. 2020
#10 Creighton @ St. John's . 9:00 . FS1
Cincinnati @ #25 Houston . 10:00 . ESPN
Xavier @ Georgetown . 11:00 . CBS
Indiana @ Illinois . 11:00 . BTN
#19 Michigan @ #23 Ohio State . 1:00 . CBS
Wichita State @ SMU . 1:00 . ESPNU
Virginia Tech @ #11 Louisville . 3:00 . ACCN
#21 Colorado @ Stanford . 3:00 . ESPNU
Minnesota @ Wisconsin . 3:30 . BTN
