Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: St. Mary's @ GU: 02. 29. 20 ?

Kispert
Woolridge
Tillie
Ayayi
Petrusev
Timme
Gilder
Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man
Ayayi came off the bench to lead the team in rebounds, blocks, steals, assists, and field goal percentage.
Can we put him back in that sixth man role for the rest of the season?
- interesting point, couldn't hurt to give it a try.
- i went with kispert, kind of surprised he is leading the voting. he just made the big shots early in the second half, to put zags over the hump, and they kept the lead at around 10 there on.
My vote went to Kispert. Would have voted seniors if that option would have been provided.
The world is a magical place full of people waiting to be offended by something.
Forum Rules