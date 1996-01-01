Thread: Six Zags in Double Figures

During broadcasts (and in the GU Press Notes), the dispersal of scoring with this year's team has been noted multiple times.
GU is the only team in the nation with six players averaging double figures and a seventh averages 9.8 ppg.
Below are the seasons and players when GU had at least four players average double figures in scoring, beginning with the 98-99 squad:
98-99: Frahm, Santangelo, Eaton, Hall. (Cavalry: 9.4)
03-04: Turiaf, Stepp, Violette, Morrison
04-05: Morrison, Turiaf, Raivio, Batista
08-09: Heytvelt, Bouldin, Daye, Pargo. (Downs: 9.6; Gray: 9.1)
09-10: Bouldin, Harris, Gray, Sacre
11-12: Pangos, Harris, Sacre, Bell
13-14: Pangos, Dower, Karnowski, Bell
14-15: Wiltjer, Pangos, Karnowski, Wesley. (Sabonis: 9.7)
15-16: Wiltjer, Sabonis, McClellan, Perkins
16-17: Williams-Goss, Karnowski, Mathews, Williams, Collins
17-18: Williams, Norvell, Tillie, Perkins, Hachimura. (Melson: 9.3)
18-19: Hachimura, Clarke, Norvell, Perkins.
19-20: Petrusev, Kispert, Tillie, Gilder, Ayayi, Woolridge. (Timme: 9.8)
Source: https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb...zaga/2020.html