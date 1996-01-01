Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Six Zags in Double Figures

  Today, 02:27 PM #1
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    Default Six Zags in Double Figures

    During broadcasts (and in the GU Press Notes), the dispersal of scoring with this year's team has been noted multiple times.
    GU is the only team in the nation with six players averaging double figures and a seventh averages 9.8 ppg.

    Below are the seasons and players when GU had at least four players average double figures in scoring, beginning with the 98-99 squad:

    98-99: Frahm, Santangelo, Eaton, Hall. (Cavalry: 9.4)

    03-04: Turiaf, Stepp, Violette, Morrison

    04-05: Morrison, Turiaf, Raivio, Batista

    08-09: Heytvelt, Bouldin, Daye, Pargo. (Downs: 9.6; Gray: 9.1)

    09-10: Bouldin, Harris, Gray, Sacre

    11-12: Pangos, Harris, Sacre, Bell

    13-14: Pangos, Dower, Karnowski, Bell

    14-15: Wiltjer, Pangos, Karnowski, Wesley. (Sabonis: 9.7)

    15-16: Wiltjer, Sabonis, McClellan, Perkins

    16-17: Williams-Goss, Karnowski, Mathews, Williams, Collins

    17-18: Williams, Norvell, Tillie, Perkins, Hachimura. (Melson: 9.3)

    18-19: Hachimura, Clarke, Norvell, Perkins.

    19-20: Petrusev, Kispert, Tillie, Gilder, Ayayi, Woolridge. (Timme: 9.8)

    Source: https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb...zaga/2020.html


  Today, 02:32 PM #2
    ZagNative
    ZagNative
    Default

    Cool stuff! Thanks, Reno!
  Today, 02:42 PM #3
    23dpg
    23dpg
    Default

    Timme needs about 16 tonight.
  Today, 02:50 PM #4
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Timme needs about 16 tonight.
    Exactly. He has 295 points in 30 games. Hope he gets the minutes. He had 20 vs. the Gaels in their last meeting
  Today, 02:53 PM #5
    23dpg
    23dpg
    Default

    Haha, yeah, I just looked it up too (couldn’t help myself).

    Timme needs 15
    Ayayi and Woolridge each need 2 points and there will be 7 players in double digits.
