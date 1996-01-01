Thread: GAME THREAD: Saint Mary's - Saturday - 02. 29. 2020 ( Senior Night )

The Zags are on track to earn an all-expenses-paid, 2-mile road trip to the Spokane Arena for the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.But first things first. Gonzaga (28-2, 14-1 West Coast Conference) wants to put a bow on a stellar regular season with a win over the Gaels (24-6, 11-4) in the final home game for seniors Killian Tillie, Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge.“I hope we can just win,” head coach Mark Few said. “That’s the best way we can celebrate Senior Night.”