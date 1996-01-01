Thread: GAME THREAD: Saint Mary's - Saturday - 02. 29. 2020 ( Senior Night )

#3 Gonzaga (28-2, 14-1 WCC) hosts Saint Mary's (24-6, 11-4 WCC) in the regular season finale for both squads. Tip Time: 7:00pm PT
Gonzaga has won 38 consecutive home games. The Zags crushed Saint Mary’s 90-60 in Moraga on Feb. 8, but the Gaels beat them in the 2019 WCC tournament championship game and twice in the past four meetings at Spokane.
Vegas has the Zags as 13 point favorites on Senior Night. Killian Tillie, Admon Gilder, Jr., and Ryan Woolridge are this evening's honorees. Tillie is 18 points shy of the "1000 Point Club."
TV: ESPN2 . Announcers: Dave Flemming / Sean Farnham
