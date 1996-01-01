Thread: GAME THREAD: Saint Mary's - Saturday - 02. 29. 2020 ( Senior Night )

Results 1 to 2 of 2

GAME THREAD: Saint Mary's - Saturday - 02. 29. 2020 ( Senior Night )

    GAME THREAD: Saint Mary's - Saturday - 02. 29. 2020 ( Senior Night )

    #3 Gonzaga (28-2, 14-1 WCC) hosts Saint Mary's (24-6, 11-4 WCC) in the regular season finale for both squads. Tip Time: 7:00pm PT

    Gonzaga has won 38 consecutive home games. The Zags crushed Saint Mary’s 90-60 in Moraga on Feb. 8, but the Gaels beat them in the 2019 WCC tournament championship game and twice in the past four meetings at Spokane.

    Vegas has the Zags as 13 point favorites on Senior Night. Killian Tillie, Admon Gilder, Jr., and Ryan Woolridge are this evening's honorees. Tillie is 18 points shy of the "1000 Point Club."

    TV: ESPN2 . Announcers: Dave Flemming / Sean Farnham

    RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx
    Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
    Wenatchee: KKRT 900
    Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
    Seattle: KIXI 880
    Shelton: KMAS 1030
    Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
    St. Maries: KOFE 1240
    Sirius XM: 84

    GU - SMC Head to Head Comparison: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...s-Head-to-Head ( Thank you, caduceus !)

    LIVE STATS: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media
    Default

    Jim Meehan's SMC Preview: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...-rival-saint-/

    The Zags are on track to earn an all-expenses-paid, 2-mile road trip to the Spokane Arena for the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

    But first things first. Gonzaga (28-2, 14-1 West Coast Conference) wants to put a bow on a stellar regular season with a win over the Gaels (24-6, 11-4) in the final home game for seniors Killian Tillie, Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge.

    “I hope we can just win,” head coach Mark Few said. “That’s the best way we can celebrate Senior Night.”
