Thread: Seniors - Thank you ( + Post Game Media Coverage )

  Today, 09:54 AM
    GU Bulletin editor ( and GU stringer for The Athletic ) contributes to the Senior Night game coverage:

    https://theathletic.com/1645561/2020...ht-at-gonzaga/

    “Mac, especially, is what Gonzaga means, what the ‘Zag Way’ is. That dude works so hard. He is a dedicated manager. He doesn’t have to be and never, ever, ever has a frown on his face,” says junior forward Corey Kispert, who dropped 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting in Saturday’s win. “That dude is just bulletproof when it comes to the attitude he has. It made me really emotional. That’s my guy, that’s my really close friend. I know how much that meant to him, especially, and how much it means to all of us to see that before the game.”
  Today, 09:55 AM
    Going to miss Tillie for sure - he was a favorite of mine the first time I watched him play. Loved his all-around game and his humbleness. Woolridge won me over big-time during the season. I was a little unsure at the beginning of the season how he would fit in - but now, his quickness and floor leadership are amazing to watch. I've seen him give some of the better guards in the nation fits while he defends them (and while they chase him around). He is the engine that drives this race car of an offense. And Gilder, when he started off slow, had me worried there for awhile. But his poise coming off the bench, his defense and his 3 pointers seem to always come at key moments in games - where, without his leadership, the games might have taken a turn for the worse. It's too bad we only have Gilder and Woolridge for one season - but what a great ride. And a ride that I hope keeps moving for quite awhile! I would love to see these three guys make it to the Final Four or beyond!
  Today, 10:18 AM
    The Slipper Still Fits' "10 Observations" feature: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...er-saint-marys

    Gonzaga’s defense is still in a bit of disarray. The coaching staff has tried to mix it up by tweaking how hard they are showing on ball screens, but the end results haven’t changed too much. With that said, for as frustrating as Gonzaga’s team defense has been with respect to ball screen actions, the one-on-one defense has been superb. Fitts was locked down again, and once the coaches committed Gilder to shadowing Ford all over the floor during the second half, SMC’s halfcourt offense was essentially grounded.
    More at the link
