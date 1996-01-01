It's Game Day, the best day of the week. GU vs St Mary's II
Good morning, Zag Fans. It's Game Day, and one of the better ones of the year. Having St Mary's coming to the Kennel is always something special. And I imagine that Zag fans who get to see this game in K2 are pretty pumped up. For me St Mary's is a rivalry, and always one team I circle on my calendar at the beginning of each year, and the one in K2 is more special I think, and this year it's Senior night. Wow! Is this season ever going fast. This is our last home game this year. Wow!!!
For some reason this season seems to have gone faster than most. Maybe because we had so many new players. Or maybe because for some reason I have liked this team more than most because of how inexperienced they were playing at Gonzaga. The players have grown on me slowly. However, it's the end of the season now and they are no longer inexperienced. They are solid.
There have been so many great games with St Marys over the years. MANY! There have been some really good players at St May's, and Ford is one more in that long line of great point guards. And Randy Bennett is Randy Bennett. He's been a very good coach for a long time and has brought St Mary's into national prominence.
It's just hard to believe that conference play ends tonight. Whew!!!
Got my fav Zag gear on. I'm ready. Out!!!
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!