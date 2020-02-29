After one year at USC, Gathers and Kimble were forced to play elsewhere after George Raveling was hired and stripped them of their scholarships (Raveling wanted his own players). The night before they were forced to make a decision, Gathers and Kimble argued over dinner about what they should do. Gathers didnt want to go, but Kimble felt the deal-breaker for him was when Raveling repeatedly called him Hank in their initial meeting. Kimble spotted Gathers on campus the next day and Gathers was distraught after having received a letter telling him that he needed to go elsewhere to continue playing college basketball.
Hes got his look like, this expression on his face like he lost his dog or his puppy, like the dog ran away, said Kimble. Hes like, Yo, man, did you get your letter? What are you talking about? What letter? I was like, I didnt get no letter. And he showed me his. It said that his scholarship wasnt going to be renewed if he didnt make a decision right away. And I had already told him, Look Im gone. Im going to pass these Finals and Im going to go wherever I want to go. Because I was being recruited by everybody. I wasnt worried about it. Thats when we decided. It was hilarious to me. I said, I guess were not staying now. He was really impacted by that big time. He was not happy to get the letter. To me, it didnt matter because I was gone.
Neither wanted to leave the West Coast. Father Hagan, the priest who provided mentorship and guidance for kids in North Philadelphia and was close with Gathers and Kimble, recommended they consider Loyola Marymount. Hagan knew Westheads wife, Cassie, and thought the school would be a decent fit for them. Westhead showed them film of the style of play that he ran. Gathers and Kimble looked on in amazement and were sold. Sort of. As they walked out of Westheads office, Gathers stopped to make sure what he had just seen was legit.
Hey, Coach, youre from Philly. Im from Philly Dont try to hustle us. You did something to this film, you doctored it up, Westhead recalls Gathers telling him. I said, No, thats how we play. They said, If thats how you play, were coming. That was my first introduction to Hank. He was always straightforward. They wanted to play as fast. They wanted to demonstrate their skills. It was me waiting to find people that wanted to play fast and they looked at me like, You got us. It was the perfect moment to come together. They fit.