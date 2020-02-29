Finally we have reached the end of the regular season. It always seems like the games against the top tier of the WCC are always more difficult than they should be at this point in the season. The Zags have lost a handful of these in the past, sometimes at the last shot of the game. Frustrating. I think a lot of it comes down to attitude at this point in the season.*
And so, here comes St. Mary's Gaels (24-6, 11-4), for a rematch after a Feb 8, 30-point beatdown that was one of the best performances of the conference season. Undoubtedly, the Gaels will be yearning for a dish best served cold.
SMC has taken it out on its opponents, going 4-0 since they played GU.
source: https://www.teamrankings.com/ncaa-ba...ogs-2020-02-29
St. Mary's comes to the Kennel now ranked #35 (#10 offense, #114 defense) on KenPom. They play agonizingly slow (#335 tempo), which contributes to their low opponent scoring rate, and they really take care of the ball, so most possessions last until the shot clock is about to buzz. While the Zags excel over SMC in 3 of the Four Factors to Winning Basketball (bottom four on the left above), a deeper dive shows it's not that lopsided:
source: https://www.teamrankings.com/ncaa-ba...-29/efficiency
The Gaels are good at running their opponents off the 3-pt line, while they are excellent at shooting 3's themselves. While they don't get to the line super often, they are a good FT shooting team. They're good at denying assisted FG's.
No doubt the Kennel Club will be ready to lose their voices on Senior Night. It should be a fun one to watch. I doubt we'll see a 30-point blowout though, as Randy Bennett will certainly have made serious adjustments. Torvik predicts the Zags win 81-69.
*On attitude:
❝The longer I live, the more I realize the impact of attitude on life. Attitude, to me, is more important than facts.
It is more important than the past, than education, than money, than circumstances, than failures, than successes, than what other people think or say or do. It is more important than appearance, giftedness or skill.
It will make or break a company...a church....a home. The remarkable thing is we have a choice every day regarding the attitude we will embrace for that day.
We cannot change our past...we cannot change the fact that people will act in a certain way. We cannot change the inevitable.
The only thing we can do is play on the one string we have, and that is our attitude...I am convinced that life is 10% what happens to me and 90% how I react to it.
And so it is with you...we are in charge of our attitudes.❞
-Charles Swindoll