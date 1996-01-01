Baseball Treks to South Alabama for Series

USA - RHP Drake Nightengale (0-0, 3.27 ERA)GU - LHP Mac Lardner (0-1, 3.27 ERA)USA - RHP Miles Smith (0-1, 9.00 ERA)GU - RHP Alek Jacob (0-1, 5.59 ERA)USA - RHP JoJo Booker (1-1, 5.62 ERA)GU - RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (0-2, 7.36 ERA)- Gonzaga is 0-1 all-time against South Alabama with the lone game coming in a 9-7 Jaguars win in 2005 at the Surprise Coca-Cola Tournament in Surprise, Ariz.- Gonzaga dropped all four games at red-hot then-No. 7 Arkansas in a series in Fayetteville, Ark.- The Zags kept it close in game one in a 7-5 loss, but the Razorbacks pitching staff kept GU's bats at bay throughout the series.- Stephen Lund hit .385 for the series and Brett Harris hit .313, each with five hits.- Harris, Tyler Rando and Gabriel Hughes each drove in three runs, while Ernie Yake scored a team-high four times in the series.- The Zags went 2-2 in an up-and-down opening weekend that featured a lot of new faces.- Ten total players, including seven pitchers made their Gonzaga debuts over the four games in Surprise.- GU defeated No. 25 Oregon State once (in two meetings) and took their single game against New Mexico, while dropping the opener to BYU.- The end to GU's win over New Mexico came in wild walk-off fashion: after losing a 2-0 lead in the top of the ninth to face a 4-2 deficit, GU loaded the bases in the bottom half, scored one with a sacrifice fly and then scored two after a chopper to shortstop was thrown wide of first base. Ernie Yake was hustling all the way from second to score on the play in which the ball never left the infield.- Jack Machtolf reached base eight times in 15 plate appearances with four hits and four walks on the week.- Newcomers Tyler Rando and Gabriel Hughes, along with Ryan Sullivan, each collected five hits in four games to lead the offense.- Sullivan knocked in five runs, including a three-run homer to seal the game against No. 25 Oregon State.- Sullivan hit for the cycle over the course of the weekend, collecting a double and a triple, and he also stole a team-high two bases on the weekend.- Sullivan and Hughes each had a four-hit game in the win over Oregon State on Saturday.- Ryan Sullivan made his first start as a Zag in the outfield - after playing only first base last season - and showed his range with a highlight reel diving catch.- Redshirt freshman Stephen Lund started behind the plate in three of the four games and came in the late stages of the fourth to put the ball in play that eventually scored the two runs for the walk-off win.- Josh Bristyan started in centerfield - after playing only middle infield last season - due to injury to last season's everyday centerfielder Guthrie Morrison.- Freshman Gabriel Hughes played first base in the first three games and then started on the mound in the fourth game. He also batted in the middle of the lineup in the game he pitched.- As a team, Gonzaga made just two errors in four games for a .987 fielding percentage.- The Gonzaga staff had 39 strikeouts, but walked 21, in 35.0 innings, holding hitters to a .262 batting average.- Gonzaga's upperclassman trio of seniors Mac Lardner and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson and junior Alek Jacob is line to serve as the weekend rotation.- Lardner turned in a fantastic outing against BYU on Friday, going 6.0 innings with 0 ER, 1 H, 9 K and 2 BB.- Freshman Gabriel Hughes started his first career game and went 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts and three walks.- With Hughes start against New Mexico, GU was one strike away from an all-freshman shutout with Reagan Haas and William Kempner out of the bullpen. New Mexico got to Kempner for four runs with two outs in the ninth before GU came back to win.- Out of the pen, freshman Reagan Haas and Jacob Rutherford each turned in scoreless appearances, facing two batters each. Alec Gomez also was solid, going 4.0 innings in relief and allowing just one run on three hits with four strikeouts....