Thread: Gonzaga vs San Diego Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 94

San Diego 59



It was a very entertaining game after the first five minutes. Gonzaga finally settled down and played their game. Zags score 45 pts the first half and 48 the second. ANOTHER very good second half. Petrusev led the Zags with 21 and 9, but I felt Woolridge stole the show. He was simply very entertaining the second half as he made a variety of moves and shots. He scored 15, shot 6-7 from the line (he's improving), had 6 rebounds and 7 assists and shot 4-5 for the night (one 3). i WAS REALLY HAPPY to see him score and be aggressive on Offense. I feel he needs to do that more. Kispert had a very good game scoring 16 on 7-14 shooting (2-5 from behind the arc). Gilder also continues to play very good off the bench, 12 points on 2-4 from behind the 3 point line. Timme had 7 points and 9 boards, and Ayayi had 9 points and 6 rebounds. The Zags had 18 offensive boards. That's good. At times the D looked good, especially in second half when we held them to 25 points. Kispert did an excellent job on their 20 point scorer. He held him to just 3 points. I was very impressed with the D on this player. We held them to 38.7% for the game and just 33% from behind the 3 point line.



I think there was improvement in the effort. I liked it. They fought hard on D most of the night. I really liked how we rebounded. We were really fighting for boards tonight and like I said, we got 18 offensive rebounds. I also like how we took care of the basketball. We only had 7 turnovers, and I would gamble to say that 4 of them were in the first five minutes. Good job. I really liked the effort tonight. Now lets get ready for St Mary's on Saturday.



Go Zags!!!