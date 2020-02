Gonzaga men's basketball's Corey Kispert was selected to the West Coast Conference's All-Academic Team Wednesday.Kispert receives the honor for the second straight season. The Business Administration major has a 3.43 GPA. He has started every game this season for the No. 3/4 Zags (27-2, 13-1 West Coast Conference). Kispert boasts a 91-10 (.901) record in games he has appeared in his GU career.