WCChoops Enter Final Week

Saturday, February 29

Women's Basketball2/26/2020 5:01:03 PM- Gonzaga has has won its fourth-consecutive WCC regular season title, and the Zags have locked up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming WCC Basketball Tournament at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. No other seed is set as teams enter Thursdays penultimate day of competition.- Gonzaga Head Coach Lisa Fortier has been named a Werner Ladder Naismith Womens Coach of the Year Late Season Candidate, as announced Feb. 19 by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Fortier is one of just 15 coaches in the nation to be nominated for the award.- Gonzaga moves to No. 11 in the AP and No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Polls this week in the midst of the best regular season in program history at 27-2, surpassing the previous best start of 16-1 set in the 2018-19 season. The Zags were the first team in the country to hit the 20-win plateau this season.- The Zags saw its NCAA-leading 21-game winning streak end at Saint Marys (Feb. 8), but the Zags still hold the nations 6th-longest active home winning streak at 16 consecutive wins in McCarthey Athletic Center.- Two WCC head coaches crack the Top 12 for career winning percentage among all active Division 1 coaches: Portlands Michael Meek (5th, .846) and Gonzagas Lisa Fortier (12th, .786).- Gonzaga comes in as a 4-seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology by Charlie Creme (Feb. 25). The Zags are the only non-Power 5 team to earn a coveted 1-4 seed, a distinction that comes with home court advantage in the opening rounds.- Gonzaga currently ranks 1st in the nation in percent attendance capacity and 14th nationally in overall average attendance. The Zags average 94.87 percent capacity; thats an average of 5,692 fans that fill the 6,000-seat McCarthey Athletic Center every game. The Zags are the only non-Power 5 team (excluding UConn) to crack the national Top 15 in attendance.- BYU junior Sara Hamson is is one of 10 womens college basketball players selected as a semifinalist for the 2020 Naismith Womens Defensive Player of the Year award. She ranks first nationally in total blocked shots with 119 and in blocked shots per game with a 4.58 average.- BYU junior Sara Hamson is No. 1 on the active Division I blocks per game career list with a 3.83 blocks per game average in her career. She also sits No. 3 on the active Division I total career blocks list at 318. Hamson is the only non-senior to crack the Top 5 of the active career total blocks list.- The WCC released the All-Academic Team which features 18 student-athletes with at least a 3.50 GPA >> FULL RELEASE- Portland freshman Alex Fowler was named the WCC Player of the Week >> FULL RELEASEPepperdine at BYU - BYUtv - 6pmLMU at San Diego - WCC Network - 6pmSanta Clara at Saint Marys - WCC Network - 6:30pmSan Francisco at Pacific - WCC Network - 7pmLMU at BYU - BYUtv - 1pm#11 Gonzaga at Portland - WCC Network - 2pmSanta Clara at Pacific - WCC Network - 2pmPepperdine at San Diego - WCC Network - 2pmSan Francisco at Saint Marys - WCC Network - 2pm