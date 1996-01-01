Who's the top women's player of the year candidate in every conference?

Graham HaysESPN.com7:00 AM PTSure, Sabrina Ionescu makes national awards more and more of a foregone conclusion with each triple-double she adds to the record book. But 32 players will soon earn conference player of the year honors, recognized as the most influential players in their own basketball kingdoms. So as conference tournaments open as early as Sunday -- and the women's NCAA tournament tips off March 20 -- we handicap the player of the year races in all 32 Division I conferences.Season-long performance matters for context, but these real-life awards are designed to reward performance in conference games. These picks therefore emphasize the same thing, and all statistics referenced are conference-only stats, unless otherwise noted.The debate about most outstanding versus most valuable never ends when it comes to sports awards. But the reality is that a player from a team that isn't at least competitive in its conference has to do something truly spectacular to win. For the most part, the top half of any conference produces the award winners.And yes, most conferences have more than two worthy candidates. But lest this run to the length of a Russian novel, we capped each conference at two players.And while there are a few cases in which one team arguably had the conference's top two or three candidates (we're looking at you, UConn),Jill Townsend, GonzagaGonzaga remained an ensemble as it climbed toward its current place near the top 10, but Townsend has clearly become first among equals. She is now the only healthy player averaging double digits in WCC play (13.7 PPG). Townsend also rebounds well and is the team's best 3-point shooter.Alex Fowler, PortlandPortland couldn't challenge Gonzaga this season, but its Australian duo of freshman Fowler (17.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.2 SPG) and sophomore Haylee Andrews signals a bright future.