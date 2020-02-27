-
Toreros @ Zags: Head to Head
Last two games of the regular season this week, fortunately both at home. Coming off a tough loss last week, Zag Nation hopes for a fiery comeback. The University of San Diego Toreros (9-20, 2-12) limp into the Kennel. The previous meeting in San Diego was a 94-50 shellacking. Their only conference wins are against last place Portland, twice. They did have a close one with St. Mary's, (losing by 6) at home, a 3-point loss to Pepperdine (away), and, incredibly, a one-point home loss to BYU last week. The WCC is a strange animal.
What I really don't understand is how a school in such an idyllic place can't put a better product on the floor. I miss the days of Mission Beach during GU's spring break (except for the damn buttcrack sand everywhere afterwards). Imagine outdoor showers at the houses on Sinto/Mission/etc., and flip-flops year round. That's what USD students deal with. (Pro tip for current GU frosh: make friends with your opponent fan base in SoCal. It will pay off when you're upperclass and want to get away on break. While they're mean in the Jenny Craig or in Malibu, I found they're great, congenial hosts otherwise). I digress...
Considering their record, it's a bit surprising that USD is ranked on KenPom at #216 (#315 offense, #92 defense). They have a top-100 defense, but struggle to score. Surprisingly, they play a faster pace (#73). Their shooting stats aren't horrible. Lack of assists and rebounds, and a preponderance of turnovers seem to be why they will be playing on the first day of the Vegas tournament when the seats are empty.
Gonzaga sweeps USD statistically in every efficiency category ( deep dive here if you want the minutiae) except for those related to 3-pt. shooting rate (which just means they shoot the 3 more often).
Torvik predicts an 87-61 Zag win (which is less than the margin of win for their last encounter @USD...weird). Anyway, all signs point to this being a snoozer. Hopefully, we'll see the team clinch the conference season, though.
In less than 2 weeks, the sun will set after 7pm. I love this time of year!
Cheers,
=cad=
