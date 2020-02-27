WCC

USD @ #3 Gonzaga . 6:00 . ROOT / KHQ / ATTSN / WCCN
PAC @ LMU . 7:00 . WCCN
POR @ USF . 7:00 . WCCN
SMC @ SCU . 7:00 . CBSSN

Top 25 / OOC Foes / Notables

Wisconsin @ Michigan 4:00 . ESPN2
Illinois @ Northwestern . 5:00 . BTN
Detroit Mercy @ UIC . 5:00

6:00pm

#21 Colorado @ Cal . PAC12
#23 Ohio State @ Nebraska . ESPN2
Eastern Washington @ So. Utah

Arizona @ USC . 7:00 . ESPN
UT-RGV @ CalSateBake . 7:00

Oregon State @ #14 Oregon . 8:00 . ESPN2
Arizona State @ UCLA . 8:00 . PAC12

Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00227/group/50