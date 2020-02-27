-
Other Games: Thursday - 02. 27. 2020
WCC
USD @ #3 Gonzaga . 6:00 . ROOT / KHQ / ATTSN / WCCN
PAC @ LMU . 7:00 . WCCN
POR @ USF . 7:00 . WCCN
SMC @ SCU . 7:00 . CBSSN
Top 25 / OOC Foes / Notables
Wisconsin @ Michigan 4:00 . ESPN2
Illinois @ Northwestern . 5:00 . BTN
Detroit Mercy @ UIC . 5:00
6:00pm
#21 Colorado @ Cal . PAC12
#23 Ohio State @ Nebraska . ESPN2
Eastern Washington @ So. Utah
Arizona @ USC . 7:00 . ESPN
UT-RGV @ CalSateBake . 7:00
Oregon State @ #14 Oregon . 8:00 . ESPN2
Arizona State @ UCLA . 8:00 . PAC12
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00227/group/50
