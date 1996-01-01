The West Coast Conference is pleased to announce the 2019-20 West Coast Conference Men's Basketball All-Academic Team. The list is highlighted by five student-athletes making repeat all-academic team appearances.BYUs TJ Haws and San Franciscos Jordan Ratinho earned their third and final selection to the all-academic first team. LMUs Erik Johansson Gonzagas Corey Kispert and San Franciscos Charles Minlend make their second straight appearance on the first team.Haws earned a spot on the 2019-20 CoSIDA All-District 8 Academic First Team for the second straight year and advances on to the national ballot.At the conclusion of each athletic season, the WCC selects an all-academic squad for each WCC-sponsored sport. To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also being a significant contributor to his team.