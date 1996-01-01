GU Press Release Link: https://gozags.com/news/2020/2/26/me...onference.aspx

SAN BRUNO, Calif.  Gonzaga men's basketball's Corey Kispert was selected to the West Coast Conference's All-Academic Team Wednesday.

Kispert receives the honor for the second straight season. The Business Administration major has a 3.43 GPA. He has started every game this season for the No. 3/4 Zags (27-2, 13-1 West Coast Conference). Kispert boasts a 91-10 (.901) record in games he has appeared in his GU career.


WCC Press Release Link: https://wccsports.com/news/2020/2/25...emic-team.aspx

The West Coast Conference is pleased to announce the 2019-20 West Coast Conference Men's Basketball All-Academic Team. The list is highlighted by five student-athletes making repeat all-academic team appearances.

BYUs TJ Haws and San Franciscos Jordan Ratinho earned their third and final selection to the all-academic first team. LMUs Erik Johansson Gonzagas Corey Kispert and San Franciscos Charles Minlend make their second straight appearance on the first team.

Haws earned a spot on the 2019-20 CoSIDA All-District 8 Academic First Team for the second straight year and advances on to the national ballot.

At the conclusion of each athletic season, the WCC selects an all-academic squad for each WCC-sponsored sport. To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also being a significant contributor to his team.
Pacific, Santa Clara, Pepperdine, and San Diego did not have any players selected.